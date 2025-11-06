Trevor Story Drops Message That Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans
The Boston Red Sox will fortunately Trevor Story in the infield over the next two seasons, at least.
Story had an opportunity to opt out of the final two years remaining on the six-year, $140 million pact he signed with Boston. Instead of heading to the market to look for more money, he's staying put for at least two more seasons. Plus, there is a club option for the 2028 campaign as well, so it could end up being three years.
The two-time All-Star had a great season that likely could've gotten him a longer deal at just 32 years old. But, instead, he made a decision that should have fans fired up. He chose to stay in Boston. The club just made it to the postseason for the first time in a few years and everything is trending in the right direction. Rather than looking for an extra dollar, Story chose to be a part of this organization. If that doesn't get you excited, his comments on NESN’s “310 to left” podcast about the decision surely will.
“At this point in my career, it’s not about making decisions based on money. It never has been,” Story said as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier. “To me, it’s pretty simple. There’s not another organization I want to be a part of. I’m just in love with the place, and got some unfinished business...”
The Red Sox have a star in Trevor Story
“We made a great step — in the postseason for the first time in (four) years. Now it’s time to take that next step. All of the messaging to me, all the conversations [with the front office] have matched up with that perfectly. Obviously, that makes me feel way more comfortable opting in. If you’re going to join an organization, looking at all things considered — farm system, players in the big leagues right now, just looking at the young players and veteran players, it just seems to me that this is the place you want to be … Also, just with the resources that we have being the Red Sox, we know that (the front office)Tr and ownership are going to keep adding to the group. All things considered, it just feels like a rocket ship is about to take off."
There you have it. Story had a great year. He was one of the best overall comeback stories in baseball in 2025 after three injury-filled seasons.
Boston fans really got to see what Story can when healthy -- and it's a lot. He finished the season with 25 homers, 96 RBIs, and 31 steals in 157 games played. What makes him even better is the fact that he isn't going anywhere.
More MLB: Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu Rumors Starting For Red Sox