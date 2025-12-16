What Won't Get Red Sox, Alex Bregman Reunion Done (Report)

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, stay away from social media right now. It's only going to raise blood pressure.

There's already been some tension across the fanbase on social media, especially after the organization missed out on Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, despite explicitly talking about how much they want at least one big bat to help bolster the middle of the order.

It has been reported at length that the Red Sox view Alex Bregman as a "priority" in free agency, but they haven't been able to get a deal done. If Boston wants Bregman, it's going to be tough. There's more competition now, and it sounds like a short-term pact won't get a deal done. On Tuesday, social media was set ablaze after USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Arizona Diamondbacks are a "surprise entrant" in the Bregman sweepstakes.

"The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility," Nightengale wrote. "The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B"

The Red Sox need to get moving

Boston and the Diamondbacks have been linked to one another when it comes to the Ketel Marte trade sweepstakes. Now, there's another connection. Boston was fortunate to land Bregman last offseason on a three-year, $120 million deal. In the aftermath of the Diamondbacks reports surfacing, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH noted a deal like that won't get the sweepstakes done this offseason.

"From what I heard, the three-year, $120 million deal, the short-term deal he did last year with the Red Sox, this is not the time to do that again," Alexander said. "This is the year that he wants -- he wanted the big deal last year -- this is the year that the big deal should be coming. There are a number of teams interested...

"Would not be surprised if the Red Sox were able to work out a deal, but it is going to take years. It is going to take money and the Diamondbacks are a pretty clean fit and there are other teams in. So, as of right now, it doesn't seem like anything is imminent from the people I talked to today, but I am by no means surprised that there are other teams that are taking Alex Bregman very seriously and I would expect him to land a long-term deal, $100-plus million. Significantly more than that. So, if there are other teams getting involved, I believe that's what it's going to take. No more of this short-term deal stuff."

On Tuesday, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projected Bregman's market value is $170 million over five years.

Boston has been outspoken this offseason and did a good job on the pitching side, but now it also has two free agency whiffs under its belt and now more teams are connected to its top free agent. The time is now to get aggressive.

