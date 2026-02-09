Who Astros Want for Red Sox-Isaac Paredes Last-Second Trade

The Boston Red Sox still need one more infielder and the rumors around Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes are red-hot right now.

On Sunday, The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal reported that the Red Sox were in talks with the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros on a three-team deal that would've brought Paredes to Boston while Brendan Donovan would've landed in Houston. That deal didn't work out and now Donovan is a member of the Seattle Mariners.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

That hasn't stopped Boston's connection to Paredes, though. Rome and Rosenthal reported that Boston remains the most "straightforward trade partner" for the young slugger and indicated that the Astros want Wilyer Abreu, but Boston hasn't been willing to include him in a deal.

The Red Sox rumors are intensifying

Jul 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) laughs with teammates before playing against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Based on the needs of both teams, Boston remains Houston’s most straightforward trade partner," Rome and Rosenthal wrote. "The Red Sox have a surplus of left-handed hitting outfielders, any of whom would help to strengthen Houston’s most unsettled position group.

"Team sources indicated the Astros prefer cost-controlled right fielder Wilyer Abreu, their former farmhand, over Jarren Duran, who will make $7.7 million next season. The Red Sox have not shown a willingness to move Abreu, but either he or Duran would be an obvious upgrade to a Houston roster without an obvious left fielder and a right fielder, Cam Smith, who does not have a guaranteed roster spot entering spring training."

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe also reported that the Red Sox have been the most "persistent" team with interest in Paredes to this point.

"According to one major league source, the Sox have been 'persistent' in calling the Astros about third baseman Isaac Paredes, whose tendency to pull the ball in the air as a right-handed hitter makes him an appealing fit for Fenway Park. He’d provide power in the middle third of their order."

If Boston can find a way to get a deal done for Paredes — with Abreu or not — he would be the infield upgrade that the team needs. He's 26 years old and slashed .254/.352/.458 with an .809 OPS in 2025. On top of this, he hit 20 homers, drove in 53 runs and had 15 doubles in 102 games. Paredes also is a right-handed bat, which Boston needs. This deal would make almost too much sense for the Red Sox at this point.

More MLB: Red Sox–Cubs Trade Update Shows Boston Means Business