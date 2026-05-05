Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Lineup: No Roman Anthony or Masataka Yoshida

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers but are going to have their work cut out for them on Tuesday night.

Before Monday's contest against Detroit, it was announced that Tigers ace Tarik Skubal would be undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and miss a few months. Skubal, the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, was scheduled to pitch on Monday.

But, with the news of Skubal missing the contest, it did make things a bit easier for the Boston offense. Overall, the Red Sox collected 12 base hits and won, 5-3. Rather than facing Skubal, the Tigers had Tyler Holton start the game as an opener before turning to Ty Madden for five innings. Still, the Red Sox's offense and Payton Tolle were too much for Detroit.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox will have a much more difficult matchup with Detroit turning to two-time All-Star Framber Valdez. He has a 3.35 ERA on the season so far in seven starts and already has beaten Boston once. It's going to be a tough matchup and on Tuesday the Red Sox won't have Roman Anthony in the lineup either. On Tuesday, Boston shared its lineup and Anthony wasn't in it as he was in Boston seeing a hand specialist. Also, Masataka Yoshida wasn't included in the mix.

Boston Red Sox Lineup Vs. Detroit Tigers (May 5, 2026)

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

1. Jarren Duran LF

2. Willson Contreras 1B

3. Wilyer Abreu RF

4. Trevor Story SS

5. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

6. Andruw Monasterio DH

7. Caleb Durbin 3B

8. Connor Wong C

9. Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B

Detroit Tigers Lineup

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) runs to second base against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

1. Matt Vierling, CF

2. Kevin McGonigle, SS

3. Jahmai Jones, DH

4. Dillon Dingler, C

5. Riley Greene, LF

6. Wenceel Pérez, RF

7. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

8. Zach McKinstry, 3B

9. Hao-Yu Lee, 2B

For Boston, the biggest issue for the franchise is offense. With Anthony and Yoshida both out of the lineup against the lefty Valdez, it's going to be tough to spark the offense. The Tigers are 18-18 on the season and are tied for first place in the American League Central with the Cleveland Guardians. Boston is 14-21on the season and is in last place in the American League East. Since the Red Sox fired Cora, they have gone 4-4. They need to go on a run, but it's going to be a tough matchup on paper on Tuesday night.