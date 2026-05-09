Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Postponed on Saturday

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays were scheduled to take the field on Saturday afternoon, but that will not be happening.

Boston and Tampa Bay were scheduled to face off with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. But, the game has been postponed due to poor weather in the area.

The Red Sox announced the news on X and noted that the game will be rescheduled for July 17 with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and will be the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

"The RedSox-Rays game scheduled for today, May 9, at Fenway has been postponed due to significant rainfall expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening," the Red Sox announced. "Today’s game has been rescheduled as the 1st game of a split doubleheader on July 17, at 1:35 p.m."

The Red Sox Postponed Saturday's Contest

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The #RedSox-Rays game scheduled for today, May 9, at Fenway has been postponed due to significant rainfall expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening.



Today’s game has been rescheduled as the 1st game of a split doubleheader on July 17, at 1:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/x7cZDatenF — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2026

Boston and Tampa Bay initially were scheduled to have a four-game series at Fenway Park throughout the weekend. The series will end on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Then, Boston will prepare to welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town. Boston will be off on Monday and then the Red Sox and Phillies will begin a three-game series on Tuesday. On the other hand, the Rays will head out of Boston and travel to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays with a three-game series beginning on Monday.

The Red Sox were initially scheduled to send Payton Tolle to the mound on Saturday on a bit of short rest. Arguably, it's for the best that the game was canned. Boston could easily shift Tolle back a day and then he would be closer to full rest. Boston snapped the Rays' seven-game winning streak on Friday thanks to a massive performance from Connelly Early. He pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just four base hits while striking out eight batters. Early, Tolle and Ranger Suárez have been the brightest spots for the Red Sox from the rotation perspective.

Boston has been pretty good so far this season under interim manager Chad Tracy. The Red Sox are 7-5 since making the change from Cora to Tracy and now have another day to prepare for the matchup with Tampa Bay. It's not the worst thing in the world. An extra day of rest for Boston's No. 1 prospect and later on this summer, the fans will get to see a doubleheader. You can't ask for much more than that.