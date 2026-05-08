Red Sox vs. Rays Lineup: Masataka Yoshida Moves Up With Roman Anthony Out

The Boston Red Sox are looking for a bit of revenge on Friday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at home at Fenway Park.

The first game of the four-game set didn't go as hoped for the Red Sox. Their three-game winning streak was snapped, 8-4, in the series opener. Now, the Red Sox will turn to young lefty Connelly Early to try to get Boston back on track against right-handed hurler Jesse Scholtens and the Rays.

The Red Sox's lineup on Friday isn't much different than what they rolled out on Thursday. With Roman Anthony now on the Injured List, that does take one variable out of the lineup construction. Boston is still loaded in the outfield, but with Anthony out, it makes it much easier to have Masataka Yoshida in the lineup. He moved up one spot from No. 5 on Thursday to No. 4 on Friday.

Boston Red Sox Lineup (May 8, 2026) vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Boston Red Sox hat | G Fiume via Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

1. Jarren Duran LF

2. Willson Contreras 1B

3. Wilyer Abreu RF

4. Masataka Yoshida DH

5. Trevor Story, SS

6. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

7. Marcelo Mayer 2B

8. Carlos Narváez C

9. Caleb Durbin 3B

SP: Connelly Early

Red Sox Breakdown

The Red Sox enter the contest with a 16-22 record and a 6-5 record under interim manager Chad Tracy. Boston has scored four runs or more in four straight games, which is a season-high for the club. It's no secret that the Red Sox's offense has struggled early on this season. Before this current stretch, the Red Sox had reached four runs or more in three straight games from April 25-27. So, while the Red Sox obviously aren't where they want to be, we're starting to see a potential turnaround.

The Rays, on the other hand, are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Tampa Bay has won seven straight games, which is the second-longest streak in the league behind the Chicago Cubs, who have won nine straight games.

The Rays are a tough matchup for anyone, but if anyone can counteract Tampa Bay's play style, arguably it would be Boston. So far this season, the Red Sox have played great defense and have pitched well. The Rays do all of the little things well. They don't hit the ball out of the ballpark a ton, but get on base, move runners over, steal bases and find ways to score. With the Red Sox's defense and pitching, it should be a somewhat even matchup.