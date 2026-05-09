Why Red Sox-Rays Rainout Won’t Be Made Up Until July

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays were scheduled to face off at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon, but the contest was postponed before it even began due to inclement weather in the area.

Boston announced that the game was cancelled shortly before first pitch on Saturday afternoon. The Red Sox posted to X and noted that the game will be played in a doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 17, rather than a doubleheader on Sunday.

"The Red Sox-Rays game scheduled for today, May 9, at Fenway has been postponed due to significant rainfall expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening," the Red Sox announced. "Today’s game has been rescheduled as the 1st game of a split doubleheader on July 17, at 1:35 p.m."

The Red Sox And Rays Postponed Saturday's Contest

Sep 6, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An empty Fenway Park is seen during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The idea of pushing the game to July made much more sense than a doubleheader on Sunday. The Red Sox and Rays already have a game scheduled on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET. Boston has a day off on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. For Boston, it wouldn't necessarily impact the club much if it opted to play two games on Sunday because it does have the day off on Monday.

But the Rays don't have that luxury. The Rays will be right back at it on Monday on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. So, if the teams played a previously unscheduled doubleheader on Sunday, that would change up a lot of logistics for Tampa Bay. The first game is already at 1:35 p.m. A second game likely wouldn't have been until around 6 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. ET. Then, the Rays would've had to fly out to face off against the Blue Jays.

A doubleheader in July is much easier. Boston and Tampa Bay obviously both play in the American League East and July is the next time when the Rays are coming to town. The July 17th doubleheader actually will be the Red Sox's first games after the 2026 MLB All-Star break. The two sides have a few months to work out logistics and both clubs will clearly be well-rested ahead of time because of the All-Star break. It would've been nice to see Boston face the Rays on Saturday afternoon with Payton Tolle on the mound, but now the fanbase has to wait a day.