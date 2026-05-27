Boston’s Offense Has a Spark Plug Waiting in Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox need some life in the majors right now and there's someone down in Triple-A who could arguably help with this right now: outfielder Braiden Ward.

Now, the Red Sox obviously have a logjam in the outfield and so the idea of bringing up an outfielder to the big league roster may not sound like it makes much sense at first glance. But bear with us.

Ward has electric speed that you simply can't teach. The 27-year-old showed this throughout Spring Training when he racked up 19 stolen bases in 27 games played for Boston. This set a new Spring Training record.

He's playing well down in Triple-A right now. Ward has played in 32 games and is slashing .242/.416/.337 with a .753 OPS, one homer, 11 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. The number that really matters here is the 23 stolen bases. That's why he should be on the big league roster right now.

The Red Sox Should Call The Speedster Up

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Braiden Ward (92) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Boston doesn't need to make the outfield logjam more complicated. Stick with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield and Masataka Yoshida as designated hitter until Roman Anthony comes back. Ward could help this team simply as a pinch runner. He can do a lot more than that, but utilizing his legs as a weapon late in games could be the spark this offense needs. Boston struggles to hit the ball out of the ballpark and score runs, for the most part.

If you aren't hitting a lot of homers, you need to find other ways to succeed. The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers are perfect examples. The Brewers have the fewest homers in baseball with 37, but are 33-20 on the season. The Rays are 28th in the league with 43 long balls, but are 34-18 on the season. The Brewers are second in the league with 57 stolen bases and the Rays are fifth with 53. The Red Sox are 29th in homers with 41 and are 15th in stolen bases with 38.

Think about when the Red Sox and Rays recently faced off. It was brutal for Boston. It seemed like every time a member of the Rays got on base they were going and it caused chaos. Ward is a guy who could do that for Boston, even if he wasn't in the lineup. The club could simply use him as a pinch runner at some point each night and that would make the team better.