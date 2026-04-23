What Happened to Red Sox's Braiden Ward After Dominant Spring?

With the 2026 Major League Baseball season just over one month in and the Boston Red Sox struggling, now is a good time to take a look back at Spring Training and whether the club handled all of the roster decisions well.

One guy who certainly made a case for himself to be on the roster in the big leagues was speedster Braiden Ward. The 27-year-old came over to Boston this past offseason in a trade with the Colorado Rockies for Brennan Bernardino. Ward isn't a big-name player, by any means. He hasn't made his big league debut yet. But he put himself on Boston's radar throughout Spring Training.

How Is Braiden Ward Doing Now?

MLB Boston Red Sox center fielder Braiden Ward | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ward was the club's biggest surprise in camp. With Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony and Masataka Yoshida all taking part in the World Baseball Classic, there were opportunities to go around for outfielders in the organization. For Ward, he played in 27 games for the Red Sox throughout Spring Training and slashed .378/.509/.444 with a .953 OPS. That's not why he stood out, though. Ward stole 19 bases throughout camp, a new Spring Training record.

With the Red Sox deep in the outfield, he didn't get a job in the majors out of camp, though. Ward is down with Triple-A Worcester right now and has a solid season so far. The 27-year-old is slashing .278/.500/.278 with six RBIs and nine stolen bases in 15 games.

In Worcester, he has gotten his playing time at all three outfield spots. In the past, he has gotten a bit of playing time at second base and third base in the Colorado Rockies' farm system.

It's not shocking that Ward didn't make the club out of camp simply because of the surplus of outfield talent already on the big league roster. If he could be more of a utility man and get time at second base and third base as well as in the outfield, maybe then he could make his case. While he does have a skill that few others have with his speed, there isn't a clear pathway to the big leagues right now for him in Boston without the club getting creative.

It wouldn't be a shock to see Ward at some point in 2026. If the Red Sox can turn things around and make a run at a playoff spot, his speed is exactly what clubs look for in the postseason for pinch-running opportunities.