Red Sox Quickly Answer Marcelo Mayer Shortstop Question

The most compelling question, once the Boston Red Sox placed Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia on Saturday, was whether Marcelo Mayer would get some playing time at shortstop.

Mayer, the Red Sox's 2021 first-round pick, was considered at least an average defensive prospect at shortstop throughout his time in the minors, and he's been outstanding at both third base and second base in the majors. But shortstop is a different beast, and Boston had a lot of other options at the position both in the short and long term.

However, it seemingly made too much sense not to at least try Mayer out at the position sometime soon. According to the 23-year-old himself, that's exactly what the Red Sox will likely do.

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Mayer to get reps at shortstop after Story's injury

Apr 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws the ball to second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) to start a double play against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Mayer's chance at shortstop appears to be on the horizon.

"Marcelo Mayer said he has talked with Chad Tracy about potentially moving to shortstop and is going to start practicing there," Healey wrote on X.

Mayer's first 83 major league games have contained just three innings at shortstop. He's put up two career outs above average at third base and four at second base. He made the one play on a ball that was hit to him at shortstop, which only had a 67% estimated success rate, per Baseball Savant.

So based on what he's shown defensively, Mayer should be able to handle the new role, whether it's part-time or full-time. But playing shortstop can also have an impact on a player's offense, as there's added preparation and physical demand compared to the less taxing second base.

Mayer sported a .639 OPS, two home runs, and 0.2 offensive WAR in his 39 games entering Sunday.

There's still more to find out as the situation evolves, but Tracy and the Red Sox were smart to quickly put it out there that Mayer was an option at shortstop. Even if 20-year-old prospect Franklin Arias has the inside track at the "shortstop of the future" gig, there's no harm in seeing what Mayer's got for now.