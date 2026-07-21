Red Sox Deliver Marcelo Mayer Update With Awkward Question Looming

The Boston Red Sox were 33-46 the last time Marcelo Mayer saw the field. My, how things have changed.

Mayer, the 23-year-old shortstop who the Red Sox once took fourth overall in the draft, was in the middle of a rough offensive season and trying to establish himself at a new position before going on the IL with a stress fracture in his left forearm. Ever since he left, the club has been on fire.

On Monday, interim manager Chad Tracy said that Mayer was cleared to swing, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. When he's eventually ready to make his return to play, though, it might not be as simple as plugging him back into the lineup against righties.

Is Mayer getting same role when healthy?

Jun 9, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (11) fields a ground ball in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has the same injury as Mayer, was also cleared to swing, per Tracy. The skipper addressed both players' statuses before the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

“They saw a doctor and are cleared for their hitting progression,” Tracy said, via Cotillo. “They’re going to start dry swings. Nothing impactful yet. With a stress reaction, it’s got to be built up slowly.”

As the Red Sox struggled early in the year, it was clear that Mayer's development was being prioritized, both under Tracy and his predecessor, the fired Alex Cora. But with wins in 17 of 19 games since Mayer went on the IL, the Red Sox have sprung into the playoff race.

Has the calculus now changed? Is it possible Mayer could be headed for Triple-A, or at the very least, given an extended rehab stint to assess how ready he is to contribute?

While it's not a Murderer's Row by any means, the middle infield tandem of Tseng-Che Cheng, Anthony Seigler, and Andruw Monasterio has been getting the job done. When Mayer is healthy, Kiner-Falefa presumably will be too. And then there's Trevor Story, who projects to return sometime in August, according to Story himself.

Mayer shouldn't be taken out of the Red Sox's long-term future plans just yet. But given his .594 OPS and below-average shortstop defense this year, it's very much debatable if he should be on the major league roster during a playoff push.