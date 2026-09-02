Former Red Sox Fan Favorite Joins Rival Yankees for Playoff Push

It wasn't enough for the New York Yankees to take the season series from the Boston Red Sox. They also had to pick up a pitcher Red Sox fans will always love just before the stretch run.

John Schreiber, the right-handed reliever who pitched in Boston for three excellent seasons, was a member of the Kansas City Royals since 2024. But after those last-place Royals placed him on waivers at the end of last week, the Yankees claimed him on Monday.

On Tuesday, as rosters expanded to 28 players across the league, the Yankees made things official. Schreiber was added to the active roster, making him not only a potential force for other teams to contend with in September, but eligible to face the Red Sox in October.

Schreiber already making an impact in Yankees colors

Sep 1, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees catcher Ali Sanchez (39) and pitcher John Schreiber (56) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take long for Schreiber to make an impact on the Yankees, as the funky right-hander delivered a scoreless ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, finishing off a 7-3 win and retiring the three batters he faced in order.

It's painful how perfect an addition Schreiber could be for the Yankees at this exact moment in time, too. Not only has the New York bullpen been overtaxed, but it's been missing reliable righty setup men in front of closer David Bednar, especially now that Fernando Cruz is on the injured list.

The Red Sox traded for hard-throwing righy prospect David Sandlin in the original Schreiber deal with Kansas City. Then, this past offseason, they packaged Sandlin with Jordan Hicks to shed $16 million from the latter's contract, getting back promising righty Gage Ziehl in return.

While there's never been any real reason for the Red Sox to regret shipping out Schreiber, it's impossible not to look back on his Boston tenure fondly. He compiled a 2.90 ERA in 111 games, racking up 3.5 bWAR. By contrast, though he was still relatively effective as a Royal, he had 1.1 bWAR in 188 games with Kansas City.

The Red Sox seem highly likely to face the Yankees in the first round of the playoffs, so prepare to see more of Schreiber in pinstripes than you might like moving forward.