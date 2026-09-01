Jazz Chisholm Jr. Goes Off on Red Sox Broadcaster Will Flemming

The Boston Red Sox were embarrassed by the New York Yankees by a score of 16-1 on Sunday, but somehow, the team's radio broadcaster wound up becoming the day's biggest punchline.

Will Flemming of WEEI had some choice words for Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. stealing two bases with a six-run lead in the late innings of that game, saying Red Sox reliever Jovani Morán should fight Chisholm and plunk his Yankees teammate, Austin Wells.

Flemming apologized on Monday and is not calling Boston's series this week against the Seattle Mariners. But Chisholm made it clear shortly after that apology was issued that he strongly disapproved of Flemming's rhetoric.

Chisholm, Judge blast Flemming's words

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) and outfielder Aaron Judge (99) talk after the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Lost for words,” Chisholm said, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “I did not expect that when I woke up. But people show you who they are.”

The Red Sox broadcaster called Chisholm a "bush league player" for stealing bases while the Red Sox weren't holding him on — something Yankees manager Aaron Boone quickly clarified was his directive and not Chisholm's act of defiance. And Chisholm also threw shade at the Red Sox for running the bases hard during a blowout at Yankee Stadium just last year.

“The unwritten rules, they’re called unwritten rules because you’re not really breaking any rules,” Chisholm said, per Joyce. “You’ve seen teams — actually them, last year, do the same thing, where they were pouring on runs and we didn’t have nothing to say or do about it. That’s just showing how unprofessional he is. That’s all it is.”

Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who has missed the last two series between the rivals while on the injured list, also took some shots at Flemming.

“[Flemming] needs to stay out of that and not be telling people to throw at players and injure players,” Judge said, per Joyce. “That’s not what this game’s about. A situation like that, that game determines home-field advantage in the playoffs. It’s a six-run game. They put a couple guys on and hit a big homer, all of a sudden, we’re getting our bullpen guys up in a tight spot.

“Not too happy hearing broadcasters talking about trying to injure and hurt a player. He needs to clean that up.”

There's not much for Flemming or the Red Sox to say about the Yankees at this point. They took a brutal loss and have to face the consequences for now, until they get their chance to settle the score in the playoffs next month.