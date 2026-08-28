Red Sox-Yankees Starting Pitchers Announced for AL East Showdown

There's a real chance that by the end of the weekend, the Boston Red Sox could have the No. 1 American League Wild Card spot, if they play their cards right.

The Red Sox and New York Yankees are set to begin their final series of the regular season on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. There are just four games left this campaign — at least in the regular season — between Boston and New York and they will have playoff implications.

If the season were to end today, both Boston and New York would be in the playoffs. The Yankees would have the top Wild Card spot and Boston would have the No. 2 spot. If the season were to end today, these two would meet again in the postseason, just like last year. In 2025, New York landed the top Wild Card spot with the Red Sox getting the No. 2 spot. The Red Sox traveled to New York for the Wild Card series, but fell in three games with Cam Schlittler shutting down the Boston offense in Game 3.

Right now, the odds favor a matchup between these two in the playoffs, barring a sudden change. The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 3 Wild Card spot, but are 5 1/2 games behind the Red Sox and 7 1/2 games behind the Yankees. So, it would be a bit surprising to see them move up. So, Boston's best chance would be snagging the top spot from New York to have home-field advantage in a playoff series.

It's going to be a fun weekend, to say the least. Here are the pitching matchups.

Friday — Patrick Sandoval

Aug 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lefty is getting the ball in Game 1 of the critical American League East showdown. Sandoval has made eight starts so far this season for Boston and has a 4.54 ERA in 39 2/3 innings of work. His ERA is skewed by one bad outing on Aug. 16 when he allowed seven runs in four innings. Overall, he has allowed more than three runs in a start just twice so far this season in his eight outings. His last outing came on Aug. 22 against the San Francisco Giants. That day, Sandoval allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Yankees are sending Schlittler to the mound to face off against the Red Sox once again. The last time he faced off against Boston was on June 25. That day, Boston scored four runs and gave Schlittler the loss. That was the day that kicked off the Red Sox's season turnaround.

Saturday — Jake Bennett (Game 1), TBD (Game 2)

Aug 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennett is scheduled to take the hill for Game 1 on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. The big lefty had been cold, but bounced back in his last outing on Aug. 23. He tossed seven innings against the Giants and allowed three runs while striking out six batters. Bennett also earned his eighth win of the season in the process.

Right now, Game 2 is up in the air for Boston. For the doubleheader, the Red Sox will be able to promote a 27th man. Also, Brayan Bello's last appearance was on Aug. 24. The most logical move would be rolling with an opener followed by Bello in Game 2. But how the bullpen is utilized on Friday will certainly play a role here.

Neither of New York's starters has been announced for Saturday, but there is a chance that Max Fried returns and takes one of the games.

Sunday — Ranger Suárez

Aug 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suárez's last outing came on Aug. 24 against the Miami Marlins. That day, he logged five innings of work and allowed one run. It was a good bounce-back for him after allowing four runs againt the Miami Marlins in 5 1/3 innings on Aug. 18. New York will counter with Will Warren.