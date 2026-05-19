Former Red Sox MVP Wants More 'Self-Awareness' From Jarren Duran

It has been a difficult season so far for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

When Duran is at his best, he's a dynamic player who can completely change a lineup at the top. Duran was a 9.0-WAR player back in 2024 and it seemed like he had completely figured it all out. That year, he slashed .285/.342/.492 with an .834 OPS, 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 34 stolen bases, 54 walks and led the league with 48 doubles and 14 triples in 160 games played. That season, he looked like a true five-tool player.

Last year, there was a bit of regression, which isn't too shocking after a 9.0-WAR season. He slashed .256/.332/.442 with a .774 OPS, 16 homers, 84 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, 41 doubles and led the league with 13 triples in 157 games played. He got some heat, but was still a 4.7-WAR player.

This season has been anything but smooth. He has played in 42 games and is slashing .181/.247/.301 with a .548 OPS, four homers and 19 RBIs. On top of his struggles offensively, there have been a few negative public moments. For example, Duran recently deleted his Instagram account after calling out NBC Sports Boston analyst Michael Holley.

The Red Sox Outfielder Is Having A Tough Season

May 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

It just hasn't been his year so far. In response, former Red Sox Most Valuable Player Mo Vaughn had some advice for Duran while joining "The Zach Gelb Show" on WEEI.

"We have to always be careful of pressing send," Vaughn said on "The Zach Gelb Show" on WEEI. "Because when you press that send button, it doesn’t come back. And then we’ve got to have a little bit of self-awareness about when we can talk and when we can’t talk. You play for an organization.

"Your words mean something. You represent an organization. I know Michael Holley very, very well. Solid dude. Duran, hitting .200, man, you should be hitting the batting cage, figuring out your swing, and trying not to bring any heat to yourself. You know where we are, you know we’re not playing well. Have self-awareness, get yourself together, and be a contributor.”

It hasn't been his year so far. That doesn't mean it won't be in the long run. It's just May 19. He — like the offense in general — has plenty of time to turn things around, but the Red Sox need it to start soon. Duran has been at the top of the lineup, and there's no way to know when Roman Anthony will return at this point. Boston's outfield logjam is cleared up for now, and yet the offensive struggles have continued even with a consistent role.

Boston needs Duran. Hopefully, he takes Vaughn's advice and rights the ship.