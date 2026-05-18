Roman Anthony Next Steps After Another Red Sox Setback

With each passing day, it seems like more and more bad news comes for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox took down the Atlanta Braves on Saturday behind a brilliant eight-inning effort from young flamethrower Payton Tolle. It was one of the most optimistic games of the season for the Red Sox, despite the fact that they only scored three runs in the game. The good news continued early on Sunday with word surfacing that Roman Anthony would be swinging a bat for the first time since landing on the Injured List on Monday.

The vibes completely shifted afterward. Boston got blown out by Atlanta on Sunday night, 8-1. On Monday, Anthony did swing a bat, but there soreness and interim manager Chad Tracy shared that now he won't be swinging again until after club's off day this week, at least, as transcribed by Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

The Red Sox Outfielder Isn't Coming Back Yet

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19( runs for second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"For the time being, we’re probably going to back off until we get through the off day,” Tracy said. “Obviously we’re not going to have him swinging through soreness and discomfort. So not as good of news today. But we will back off and see what happens after the off day.”

The Red Sox's next off day is on Thursday. So, if Boston isn't going to test Anthony again until after the off day, that would make Friday the earliest day for the outfielder to swing again.

Anthony's stint on the Injured List has been a roller coaster, to say the least. There have been positive updates that have given the fanbase hope, like getting his splint off. But every time there seems to be a positive update, bad news has followed. There was even a time in which the Red Sox were hopeful he wouldn't need a stint on the IL. That obviously didn't become a reality.

With Anthony not swinging a bat again until at least Friday, it certainly sounds like there's still going to be a bit of time before Boston fans see him back in the lineup. It was shared that Anthony was going to begin his hitting progression with flips before moving to a machine. So, he hasn't made it past step No. 1 without soreness.

Boston's pitching is firing on all cylinders right now. The Red Sox need the offense to turn things around. Unfortunately, the club's No. 1 option isn't coming back yet. Plus, there was even more bad news on Monday. Ceddanne Rafaela wasn't in the club's starting lineup and on Monday due to some hamstring soreness. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that it is "mild" and he wasn't ruled out entirely for the game.

"Ceddanne Rafaela is out of the starting lineup today due to what Chad Tracy characterized as mild, relatively routine hamstring soreness after running all over the place in Atlanta. He could be available later in tonight’s game," Speier wrote.

Still, hearing about a soft tissue issue with another key contributor certainly isn't great. Boston just can't catch a break.