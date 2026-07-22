Garrett Crochet's Latest Quotes Make Red Sox Star's Return Sound Iffy

What was once hoped to be a short stint on the injured list is turning into a giant question mark for Garrett Crochet.

A year after leading the American League in innings and the majors in strikeouts, the Boston Red Sox's ace made just six starts and pitched to an ugly 6.30 ERA before hitting the injured list at the end of April. At first, it was just a shoulder the Red Sox had to be worried about, but he hit a setback of sorts with a related lat issue in May. Lately, he's not even throwing plyometric balls, instead focusing on building up strength.

As the trade deadline approaches and the red-hot Red Sox continue to build their case for a playoff spot, it's undoubtedly frustrating for Crochet not to have a return timeline. Worse still, he made it sound on Tuesday as though no one has any idea whether a return this year is feasible.

What Crochet said last about continued absence

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) looks on during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just kind of playing it by ear, which sucks to say on the record, but right now that’s kind of all we have to go off of,” Crochet told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe on Tuesday.

Crochet said he had all the same questions fans and media had running through their heads about his availability for the end of the regular season and postseason. He didn't have any answers to give, but he knew the wide range of outcomes on the table.

“Worst-case scenario, I’m not ready. Second-worst-case scenario is I’m throwing, but it’s dog [expletive], like it was at the beginning of the year," Crochet told Speier. "I don’t want to be out there to be a warm body, especially with the way that the guys, the whole staff, has been performing.”

Amid the concern about Crochet getting back on the mound, there's another wrinkle to be had here. If he spends 120 consecutive days on the injured list, which would take him to the end of August, his opt-out before the 2031 season is voided and his $15 million player option for 2032 becomes a club option. So in theory, he could be on the Red Sox for two more years owing to this injury.

It's not an ideal situation, yet no one can blame Crochet for being the ultimate competitor last year and ultimately costing himself time this season.