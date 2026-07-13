Red Sox Trade Deadline Outlook Has Dramatically Changed

If you are a general manager around Major League Baseball who was hoping that the Boston Red Sox would sell off pieces this summer, think again.

The surging Red Sox have won nine straight games, the longest active streak in Major League Baseball, and are a half-game out of a playoff spot with three weeks to go until the trade deadline. Boston theoretically will just get better as well when guys like Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony are able to return. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made it clear that the club needed to start winning to end any chatter of a fire sale and they have done just that.

It's been a great few weeks for the Red Sox organization as a whole. They have been thriving in the standings, had arguably a good draft, and now could be a few weeks away from adding a piece or two, if they play their cards right. The vibes are high, to say the least, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal added more fuel to the fire on Monday by saying there's "no chance" at the moment that Boston will sell.

The Red Sox Don't Look Like Sellers Any Longer

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"This team, the Boston Red Sox," Rosenthal said. "The team that fired its manager, has had all kinds of injuries. Still without [Garrett Crochet]. Still without Roman Anthony and others. This team is a half-game out in the Wild Card race. It's incredible. And here we go going into the deadline, what will the Red Sox do? I don't think they're selling right now. No chance. ... They have a [chief baseball officer] who has been under scrutiny. He's not going to want to concede."

Here come the Red Sox... 👀



"I don't think they're selling right now. No chance. Craig Breslow isn't going to want to concede," says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/Nd2tE8Qk8o — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 13, 2026

If you're a Red Sox fan, this should be exactly what you're rooting for right now. A good and competitive Red Sox team is much better than some sort of fire sale with guys like Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman.

Baseball is better when the Red Sox are good. Imagine if when the playoffs come around, we saw some sort of matchup between the Red Sox and New York Yankees, like last season? That's way better than the idea of a sale. It was electric last year when these two American League East rivals got together. Unfortunately, the Red Sox lost, but we got to see a wild matchup, featuring electric performances by Garrett Crochet and Connelly Early. Plus, with baseball up in the air in general beyond the 2026 season, it's better to try to win now, than bet on next year.

Boston shouldn't sell. The Red Sox's record right now doesn't scream "sale," like it did a few weeks ago. Things are trending up. Boston should be looking to buy, instead, and specifically should be looking for a right-handed bat.