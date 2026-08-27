Giants Must Regret Sending Red-Hot Erik Miller to the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox made one of the most surprising trades in baseball ahead of the 2026 Major Legue Baeball trade deadline, but it's working out in the club's favor.

Boston sent former top prospect and expected shortstop of the future Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for lefty reliever Erik Miller and minor league outfielder Carlos Gutierrez.

The deal has been a steal for Boston so far.

The Red Sox Got A Steal

Aug 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Erik Miller (67) pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer hasn't made his Giants debut just yet. He's banged up right now and Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Aug. 24 that Mayer wasn't doing baseball activities at the time. In the long run, Mayer very well could end up being good over in San Francisco, but the injury concerns remain. On the other hand, Miller has been one of the best relievers in baseball since the deadline.

Miller has made 10 appearances for the Red Sox so far since the deal and he has been perfect. Miller has tossed 10 1/3 innings and hasn't given up an earned run yet in a Red Sox uniform. On top of this, he has an 18-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Miller has an absurd 0.76 FIP and a 0.968 WHIP so far. Plus, he has racked up 15.7 strikeouts per nine innings. The Giants must miss him. They have the 19th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 4.23.

Again, Miller has been perfect out of Boston's bullpen so far. Just Baseball shared on X that Miller is actually the only pitcher since the trade deadline that hasn't allowed an earned run while striking out 11 or more batters per nine innings.

The only pitcher since the trade deadline that hasn't allowed a run with 11+ K/9, min. 10 IP:



ERIK MILLER‼️



What an addition Miller has been to Boston's bullpen! pic.twitter.com/5TzzBkMEBD — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 26, 2026

Miller has three more seasons of team control left beyond the 2026 season as well. Again, it was surprising to see the Red Sox move on from Mayer, but if this is the production that Boston is going to be getting out of the bullpen from Miller, the deal is going to age favorably.

One thing that makes the deal easier to stomach is the fact that the Red Sox have No. 1 overall prospect Franklin Arias one step away from the majors and tearing the cover off the ball. Caleb Durbin looks like the third baseman of the future for Boston.

Willson Contreras has time left on his deal beyond the 2026 season and will handle first base. Whenever Arias gets the call to the majors, he'll handle one of the middle infield spots. Trevor Story has another season left on his deal in 2027 before a club option in 2028.

Plus, the Red Sox have seen a lot of positives this season from Nick Sogard, Anthony Seigler and Andruw Monasterio.

Boston traded a piece who has struggled for someone who can very well be a long-term fixture in the bullpen. A clear positive for Boston.