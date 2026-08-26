Red Sox Fans Will Be Very Happy About Franklin Arias' Time in AAA So Far

The Boston Red Sox have one of the most exciting prospects in baseball in young infielder Franklin Arias.

Arias is just 20 years old and yet he is just one step away from the majors down in Triple-A right now. He has had a meteoric rise so far in 2026 and has really put his name on the map not just with Red Sox fans, but with fans all across the league. Arias isn't just Boston's No. 1 overall prospect, but he's the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.

Arias was promoted to Triple-A towards the end of July and he hasn't missed a beat. The 20-year-old has slashed .301/.368/.495 with an .863 OPS, four home runs, 24 RBIs, six doubles and 14 runs scored in 24 Triple-A games. This is after he slashed .318/.407/.587 with a .993 OPS, 19 home runs, 52 RBIs, 17 doubles and 50 runs scored in 75 games for Double-A before his promotion. All in all, he has been incredible this season. The biggest difference has been his addition of power. Before the 2026 season, he never hit more than nine home runs in a pro season. Right now, he has 23 long balls in 99 games.

Franklin Arias Is A Star In The Making

Franklin Arias watches WooSox teammates bat against Lehigh Valley August 4 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just because he's thriving and highly ranked, doesn't mean that he's getting complacent, though. On Wednesday, Worcester manager Iggy Suarez had some high praise for Arias and talked about how he has been trying to take everything in and learn from veterans Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who are on minor league rehab assignments, as transcribed by Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports.

"Arias is just watching them like a hawk. ... He's literally, making an effort to be like, 'I'm just going to put my eyes on these guys and see what they do,'" Suarez said.

WooSox manager Iggy Suarez on top prospect Franklin Arias being around Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in Worcester:



"Arias is just watching them like a hawk. ... He's literally, making an effort to be like, 'I'm just going to put my eyes on these guys and see what they… — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) August 26, 2026

Suarez had more praise for Arias as well and said that that ball sounds "different" coming off his bat.

"It's a different sound, too, off the bat. It's a little louder contact," Suarez said, as transcribed by Cassell.

This is something you hear around baseball every now and then and it's a good sign. Roman Anthony is someone who the ball sounds different coming off his bat. When he's up to the plate and at his best, it's almost surprising when he doesn't get on.

These comments from Suarez should fire up Red Sox Nation. Arias' time is going to come at some point in the majors and it sounds like Suarez has liked what he has seen.