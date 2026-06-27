Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Situation Looks Bad From All Angles

Of all Boston Red Sox players to be taking the heat for this awful season, Marcelo Mayer doesn't feel like the most deserving candidate.

Granted, Mayer's offense had been lagging behind all year, and his defense at shortstop hasn't lived up to the standards he set at third base and second base over the last two seasons. But the sudden shot across the bow that came on Friday in MassLive's piece from Sean McAdam, coupled with his placement on the 10-day injured list later in the day, brought a sudden maelstrom.

It's just not a good look for any party involved. It reflects poorly on the Red Sox that it got out, via McAdam, that some in the organization "question his mental toughness and his tendency to withdraw during slumps," as well as his willingness to play through pain. It's also not great that Mayer hit the IL still shy of 100 games on the season, which means he's not guaranteed to hit that mark for the first time in his professional career.

Where Red Sox, Mayer stand

May 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (11) scores a run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

It's important to point out the Red Sox's own fault in Mayer's failure to develop into a star in his first 13 months in the majors. He was called up, perhaps a month or so ahead of schedule, because Alex Bregman went on the injured list. He has been asked to play three positions, usually owing to the team's injury situation. And he's been given no consistent veteran leadership while trying to help the worst offense in the American League.

At the same time, to ensure he has a long-term role carved out on this roster, Mayer needs to prove he's durable. And he was seemingly on the way to doing that this season -- before it was revealed this week that he'd been playing through the forearm issue for two months.

Whatever Mayer can improve at this point to ready his body for a return, and for playing close to 162 games a season in the future, obviously needs to get done. And in the meantime, the Red Sox should stop playing the blame game with one of their youngest players when virtually no one has performed up to par this year.