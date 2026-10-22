Great News for Mickey Gasper, Red Sox After Season-Ending Surgery

The Boston Red Sox got a positive injury update on Wednesday.

Tom Caron of the New England Sports Network spoke to fan-favorite utility man Mickey Gasper and he shared that his arm is feeling good after undergoing surgery to repair his right biceps tendon earlier in October. He also shared that he'll take the next step in his recovery beginning on Thursday.

"Just spoke to Mickey Gasper who said his arm is feeling good after undergoing surgery to repair his right biceps tendon earlier this month. He said he is moving on to the next stage of physical therapy beginning tomorrow, adding strengthening and mobility work," Caron wrote on X.

Just spoke to Mickey Gasper who said his arm is feeling good after undergoing surgery to repair his right biceps tendon earlier this month. He said he is moving on to the next stage of physical therapy beginning tomorrow, adding strengthening and mobility work. #RedSox — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) October 21, 2026

In a season full of feel-good stories for Boston, Gasper's performance was one of the biggest ones. Gasper entered the 2026 season with just 58 games of big league experience under his belt. Gasper went 0-for-18 with Boston in his first bit of big league experience back in 2024. In 2025, played in 45 games as a member of the Minnesota Twins and batted .158. This past offseason, the Red Sox claimed Gasper off waivers and he looked like a completely different player.

Gasper played in 67 games as a member of the Red Sox in 2026 and slashed .251/.357/.466 with an .823 OPS, 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, 27 walks, nine doubles and 26 runs scored. In August, he went on one of the hottest runs you're going to see by an offensive player in baseball. He played in 12 games and slashed .400/.571/1.100 with a 1.671 OPS, six home runs and 13 RBIs. It was an absurd run and it came at a time when Boston needed someone to step up. Boston's offense was lacking at points, in large part due to injuries, like to Roman Anthony. That's what led to opportunities for Gasper in 2026 with the Red Sox and he took advantage of them.

His final game of the season came on Sep. 25. He had to undergo surgery afterward to repair his right biceps tendon. Right now, Gasper is under team control through the 2031 season. At the end of the day, the fact that Gasper is progressing is positive. He's someone who very well could help this team in 2027. Adley Rutschman is going to be Boston's go-to catcher, but what about the backup job? On paper, either Gasper or Wong could be that guy.