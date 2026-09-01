Mickey Gasper Just Made Red Sox, MLB History With Scorching August

Midway through August, Mickey Gasper's name was the farthest thing from Boston Red Sox fans' minds. My, how times can change quickly.

Gasper was recalled from Triple-A on Aug. 16, right after Masataka Yoshida hit the injured list with a hamstring strain. He quickly proceeded to go on the hottest streak of his young major league career, and despite an unusual twist near the end, finished the month in style with a home run on Monday.

Gasper's August OPS finished at 1.671 in 42 plate appearances. There was a graphic going viral during the game about the 30-year-old joining Ted Williams and Barry Bonds on the list of best OPS figures ever put up in a single month, but the full story might actually be more impressive.

Gasper in Bonds territory with wild August

Aug 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Mickey Gasper (30) hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to our research, Gasper ranked behind only Bonds in April of 2004 (1.828 OPS) for best OPS in a calendar month with a minimum of 40 plate appearances. Williams' ridiculous 2.314 OPS in September of 1957 was over a stretch of only 33 plate appearances.

Of course, 40 is a bit of an arbitrary threshold, and if we raise it to something like 70 to account for the typical per-game standard that counts as a player qualifying for the batting title, Gasper would fall out as well. But the fact remains that we can make a list that has Barry Bonds at No. 1 and Mickey Gasper at No. 2 across the entire history of Major League Baseball.

Gasper's first-inning home run against the Mariners was his sixth of the month, and it wound up proving highly consequential, as the Red Sox came back from down 8-5 to defeat the Mariners on a 10th-inning walk-off single from Trevor Story.

Before Aug. 17, Gasper had never homered in a Red Sox uniform. He'd taken 142 plate appearances with the team.

And we still haven't mentioned the craziest part of all: Gasper was actually sent back down to Triple-A for a day in the middle of his surge. On Sunday, he was optioned as one of the corresponding moves for Story and Roman Anthony's return from the injured list, but came back just a day later when Willson Contreras went on the IL.

Nothing encapsulates the madness of the Red Sox's 2026 turnaround quite like Gasper's last two weeks. Now, with a bit more runway to start September, we'll see if he can continue to make an impact.