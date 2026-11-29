Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations has an interesting habit. There aren't one, not two, but six former New York Yankees players on the Red Sox roster heading in the 2027 season. It's certainly an interesting penchant, but it's one thats paid off for Breslow & Co. so far.

Caleb Durbin has emerged as a Gold Glove third baseman and Jahmai Jones and Mickey Gasper provided some pop off the bench down the stretch in 2026. On the mound, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman are all parts of one of baseballs most lethal bullpens.

With free agent arms flying off the board ahead of the Dec. 1 lockout, MassLive's Chris Cotillo suggested that Boston connect with another former Yankee.

"Paul Blackburn is someone who makes a lot of sense as a right-handed relief option," Cotillo wrote. "Signings might be fast and furious with the top guys now off the board quickly."

The Red Sox Need to Make This Happen

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's been a flurry of activity ahead of the lockout, but to much to the chagrin of the Boston faithful, the Red Sox have done little since signing Jake Bauers. But while the Red Sox have stood pat, the teams around them are steadily improving, namely the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays inked former Yankee Jazz Chisolm Jr. on Friday, and swooped in to sign top Yankees' target Adrian Morejon on Saturday. The Blue Jays have been especially active this offseason, and it's bullpen is now one of the best in the game. It's bad news for the Red Sox, but Breslow has a chance to both respond and further Yankees' fans pain at the same time.

Blackburn's been with the Yankees for the past season and a half, and excelled in 2026. The righty ended with a 1.59 ERA across 62 appearances, good for a 3.1 WAR. He was a member of a rock-solid Yankees bullpen, and it's been reported that New York is looking to resign him.

But Breslow could kill two birds with one stone, addressing a need for right-handed relief while weakening the rival Yankees' pitching corps.

With the unusually active free agent market this time of year with the lockout looming, Cotillo warned that signings for Blackburn and similar free agents could move quickly. With uncertainty around what the start of the 2027 season will look like, and the potential financial limitations that could be put in place, it could make a lot of sense for Breslow to target Blackburn in the coming days.