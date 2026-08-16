Isiah Kiner-Falefa Injury Update Foreshadows Red Sox Roster Crunch

The Boston Red Sox's roster is about to get a refresh. To what degree, though?

Two impending rehab assignments were already known coming into Saturday evening. Shortstop Trevor Story was slated to head to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, while outfielder Roman Anthony was scheduled to play for Double-A Portland on Tuesday.

Well, according to the rule of threes, one more guy had to be on his way back. And on Saturday, Sean McAdam of MassLive reported that infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa would begin a rehab assignment of his own with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. In other words, bring on the roster debates.

What three impending returns could do to Boston's roster mix

Jul 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) celebrates with shortstop Trevor Story (10) after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiner-Falefa has been out since June 18 with a hairline fracture in his forearm. He provided a steady glove at multiple infield positions and a minor offensive spark at points early in the year, but how much of a fit is he for the roster as things currently stand?

If three guys come back, simple reciprocity dictates that three guys would also have to be demoted to the minor leagues, placed on the injured list, or designated for assignment. And there aren't a ton of players on the roster who A) are underperforming and/or B) have minor-league options available.

The likes of Anthony Seigler and Nick Sogard would seem to be the first ones out the door, which is a tough go, considering both have performed well. The Red Sox have to carry Connor Wong as a backup catcher, so the other candidates to go would be outfielders Jahmai Jones and Eli White.

The decisions may have been made a bit easier by Masataka Yoshida's mid-game hamstring conundrum, which looked at least mildly serious. Not that it's a saving grace by any means, because Yoshida was performing well for the Red Sox at the plate since mid-June.

Regardless, Kiner-Falefa's spot on the roster might not be guaranteed the rest of the way. He finds himself in a crowded mix of infielders, though his versatility does offer him an advantage.

Whatever the Red Sox decide, someone is going to end up off the major league roster and not be happy about it relatively soon.