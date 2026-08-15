Red Sox's Roman Anthony Just Days Away From Long-Awaited Rehab Assignment

Don't worry, Boston Red Sox fans. Roman Anthony is getting close to a return.

Boston fans have been waiting for Anthony since he landed on the Injured List back in May. The young outfielder hasn't played in a game since May 4. Early on after Anthony got hurt, there was a wide range of conflicting updates about his health. There was even a point when the Red Sox were hoping he wouldn't need a stint on the Injured List. Clearly, he did, seeing how he hasn't played in a game in months.

But he has been hitting and a rehab stint is imminent. Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that "there's a belief" that Anthony could begin a rehab assignment with either Double-A Portland or Triple-A Worcester as soon as Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Roman Anthony Is Almost Back

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[Chad Tracy] told media in Pittsburgh that Anthony is 'creeping closer' towards a rehab assignment, and although a source said that Anthony most likely won’t return to action this weekend, there’s a belief that Anthony could join an affiliate to begin a rehab stint starting as early as Tuesday with Double-A Portland (who are playing in Maine) or Triple-A Worcester (who play in New York)," Cassell wrote.

Anthony has been dealing with a rare injury. He suffered a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament. This isn't common. So much so that Dr. Mark Cohen of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that he had never seen the injury in 32 years of practicing medicine.

So, it's not too shocking that there was a wide range of updates early on. But the Red Sox eventually sent Anthony down to Fort Myers to continue his rehab and noted that he wouldn't be swinging until there was no pain. Now, he's been swinging for a bit and even advanced to Trajekt, which is as close as you can get to live pitching without an actual pitcher. Now, he's seemingly days away from game action.

If Anthony kicks off a rehab assignment on Tuesday, then that would mean that the latest we could see him back in Boston would be early September. With a rehab assignment for a position player, there is a maximum of 20 days. If he begins the rehab assignment on Tuesday, that would mean the last possible day would be Sunday, Sep. 6, if he needs the entire window.

The Red Sox will wrap up regular season action on Sep. 27. Don't worry, Boston fans. Anthony is going to have plenty of time to get back on track before the playoffs, barring a setback.