Red Sox's Wait Almost Over, Trevor Story Finally Has Return Timeline

The Boston Red Sox have been missing two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story since May 14. Now, we have a concrete timeline for when he could return to the lineup.

On Friday, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that Story was in Worcester for a workout on Friday and is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday.

"Reinforcements could be coming soon for the Boston Red Sox," Cassell wrote. "With rumors swirling around the timeline of when outfielder Roman Anthony will return from the injured list, shortstop Trevor Story worked out in Worcester Friday and is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, according to sources."

While the Red Sox haven't announced an exact date for Story's ultimate return, we do know a timeline. That's because there are specific rules with minor league rehab assignments. For position players, they can only spend a maximum of 20 days on a rehab assignment, barring an injury setback. If a player gets hurt and returns to the club, the clock resets. A player doesn't need to use the entire rehab assignment window. Again, for a position player, that is 20 days.

The Boston Red Sox Got A Positive Update

May 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Story does begin the rehab assignment on Sunday, the 20-day mark would be Friday, Sep. 4. Then, the Red Sox would have to make a decision on his roster status. That means if Story used the entire 20-day window, his first day back would be Saturday, Sep. 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, at the latest.

Again, the entire window doesn't have to be used. For example, when the Red Sox sent Adley Rutschman on a rehab assignment, he played in just two games for Triple-A Worcester before Boston recalled him to the majors.

So, when it comes to Story, it could be just a few days. Or, it could be a maximum of 20 days.

This is a major step for Boston. Story took a lot of heat early on this season, but if he's healthy and can look like he did last season down the stretch, that's going to be a significant lift for the organization. Story has been out after undergoing sports hernia surgery. It was impacting him early this season, which could be a reason why he struggled offensively. But let's not forget that last year, Story was pretty much the only player consistently hitting down the stretch and into the postseason.

Last September, Story slashed .302/.337/.458 with a .795 OPS, three home runs, 12 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and six doubles in 23 games played. If the Red Sox can get that guy back, it changes the landscape of the lineup.