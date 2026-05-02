Jarren Duran Trade Buzz Already Begins for Red Sox

We are about three months away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The 2026 trade deadline will arrive on Aug. 3 and by then, there surely will be some firepower moved across the league. May is here and while there is plenty of time for teams to turn things around — or take a step backwards — clubs at least are starting to get a better idea of what they have and what they may need.

Look at the Boston Red Sox, for example. Boston mightily struggled out of the gate and fired manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches. Since then, the Red Sox are 3-2, including a win over the Houston Astros on Friday night. While this is the case, the Red Sox are 13-19 through 32 games so far this season.

The Red Sox already shocked the league once this season and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow isn't afraid to do so in other ways. Like, how the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers last June. If the right move comes around, Boston has shown that it's not afraid to make a change.

The guy to watch out for in the short term seems to be outfielder Jarren Duran. Boston has a logjam of outfielders, which everyone knows at this point. On Saturday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column after polling 20 front-office members about which big-name players could be on the move this summer. Duran popped up on the list.

Will Boston Trade Jarren Duran This Season?

Apr 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox centre fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a broken bat ground out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"As part of our annual first-month executives poll, we asked 20 front-office members whom they believed would be the biggest name moved by the Aug. 3 Trade Deadline. Some of the names have been rumored trade targets for the past year or two," Feinsand wrote. "Others may surprise you: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins (4 votes), CJ Abrams, Nationals (3 votes), Joe Ryan, Twins (3 votes), Yordan Alvarez, Astros (2 votes), Luis Arraez, Giants (1 vote), Jarren Duran, Red Sox (1 vote) ...

"The [13-19] Red Sox could face a similar scenario, and the outfield would be a logical place for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to start. Duran was a popular name on the trade market last offseason, but his disappointing start – he’s slashing [.173/.232/.279] with [two home runs] in [112] plate appearances this season – has cratered his trade value. 'You hold on to Duran all offseason and rebuff overtures for him,' an AL executive recently said. 'I don’t know what you could even get for him right now.'"

Duran has been no stranger to trade rumors over the last few years. This isn't to say the Red Sox should trade him. Boston has five outfielders in Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida. Something has to be done to maximize the roster because of the fact that you can't consistently play all of these guys, despite the talent. If anyone is going to be moved, Duran seems like the most obvious option at this point. That seems to be the perception around the league as well.