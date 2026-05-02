Red Sox Stand Firm on Brayan Bello Amid Early-Season Woes

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Friday night thanks in large part to an excellent Major League Baseball debut from Red Sox No. 6 prospect Jake Bennett.

Bennett got the ball in place of Garrett Crochet, who is on the Injured List, and went five innings against the Houston Astros and allowed just one earned run, while striking out three batters. Overall, the 25-year-old has been great for Boston this season — both in the majors and the minors. He has only one start in the big leagues, but was great. Beforehand, he made five starts with Triple-A Worcester and had a 0.86 ERA before his promotion.

Soon enough, the Red Sox are going to have a rotation decision to make. Crochet is on the Injured List, but should be back in the not-so-distant future. Sonny Gray is also on the Injured List right now, but is almost ready to return. He tossed a live bullpen session at Fenway Park on Friday.

Sonny Gray is throwing a live BP at Fenway pic.twitter.com/QFE31I8tl5 — WEEI (@WEEI) May 1, 2026

Who Will Get Bumped?

Apr 24, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello (66) delivers during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

When Gray is ready to return, it will be interesting to see how the club handles the rotation. Now, Bennett is up in the big leagues and Brayan Bello has struggled all season to this point. He has made six starts and has a 9.12 ERA across just 25 2/3 innings of work. As of right now, the Red Sox haven't had to make any big decisions. On Friday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed that the current plan is that Bello will make his next scheduled start.

"I'm planning on that, yes," Tracy said when asked if Bello would make his next scheduled start.

Is the plan for Brayan Bello to make his next start?



Chad Tracy: “I’m planning on that, yes.” pic.twitter.com/oAlufziXtx — WEEI (@WEEI) May 1, 2026

Last year, Bello had a 3.35 ERA in 166 2/3 innings pitched. So far this season, he has looked like a different guy on the mound for Boston. If his struggles continue into his next start and Bennett can put together another good outing, as he had on Friday, it's going to make the Red Sox think.

Connelly Early will get the ball for Boston on Saturday against the Astros and Ranger Suárez will conclude the series on Sunday. After that, the Red Sox will begin a series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday and we'll see Bello during that series.

Hopefully, he's able to bounce back. When he's at his best, he can be elite. Unfortunately, that just hasn't been the case so far this season.