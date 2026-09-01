Why Red Sox Broadcaster Is Missing 3 Games After Yankees Controversy

Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming earned serious blowback for his comments on Sunday, and the following night, he wasn't in his booth at Fenway Park.

Flemming apologized on Monday after he said that New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a "bush league player" for stealing two bases in a 7-1 game, and that Red Sox reliever Jovani Morán should either fight Chisholm, plunk catcher Austin Wells intentionally, or... actually, he said both.

When Flemming was replaced in the WEEI booth by Cooper Boardman on Monday, there were plenty of internet sleuths connecting the dots about a potential suspension. However, one insider reported that there was no such discipline in play.

MLB.com reporter says Flemming not being disciplined

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) scores ahead of Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Browne, the Red Sox's beat reporter for MLB.com, tweeted on Monday evening that Flemming's absence was nothing to cause a stir about. Browne alluded to those same folks who were seeking information or jumping to conclusions.

"Also, for those wondering, Will Flemming had pre-planned this series off. There is no hidden meaning to him not being in the booth tonight," wrote Browne.

Flemming clearly had to do some damage control, after his comments went viral on baseball social media and were even covered in The Athletic on Monday.

"Since I have been receiving nonstop calls and threats, I felt like it was important to hop back on here and say: My comments during yesterday's broadcast crossed a line. I’m emotional and a fan at heart and that bled into the broadcast," Flemming posted on X.

"I meant no disrespect to the Yankees players or organization. I could and should have used different words. These rivalry games get me fired up; I apologize for letting the emotion of the moment get the best of me."

Flemming's propensity for wearing his heart on his sleeve during broadcasts has earned him adulation at times from Red Sox fans. And no one associated with the Red Sox was happy about the way Sunday's 16-1 beatdown played out in the Bronx, a game with huge consequences.

But there are times to keep your emotions in check, and it's fair to say Flemming failed the assignment. Read generously, his comments came off as salty and uncalled for, and it wouldn't be unreasonable to read them as having more offensive connotations.