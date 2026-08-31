Red Sox Broadcaster Apologizes After Jazz Chisholm 'Bush League' Comments

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees' series over the weekend certainly caught the attention of fans around the league.

Naturally, any time the Red Sox and Yankees come together on the field, it's going to lead to headlines. That was the case over the weekend. Boston got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back after buzz had been growing for weeks. They are two high-profile players who are going to impact this playoff race down the stretch in the American League. Naturally, that got fans talking all across the league.

The series didn't go Boston's way, though. The Yankees won three out of the four games and are in control in the race for the top American League Wild Card spot. A matchup between these two teams, plus the return of a young superstar in Anthony, would be enough to draw attention around the league. But that's not all. Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming of WEEI has been the subject of headlines of his own. In the eighth inning of Sunday's series finale, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took both second base and third base uncontested with the Yankees holding a 7-1 lead.

Drama In New York

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit surprising to see Chisholm stealing at that point in the game, to say the least. Flemming didn't hold back. He called Chisholm a "bush league player" and said that he "doesn't play the game the right way." He also jokingly said that Jovani Morán should fight Chisholm.

Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming says Boston's pitcher should drill Austin Wells and fight Jazz Chisholm Jr. because he thinks Chisholm is a "bush league player" that "doesn't play the game the right way" pic.twitter.com/wtXivJobxG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 31, 2026

Arguably, the comments have been blown out of proportion. But Flemming took to X to apologize on Monday afternoon.

"Since I have been receiving nonstop calls and threats, I felt like it was important to hop back on here and say: My comments during yesterday's broadcast crossed a line. I’m emotional and a fan at heart and that bled into the broadcast," Flemming wrote on X. "I meant no disrespect to the Yankees players or organization. I could and should have used different words. These rivalry games get me fired up; I apologize for letting the emotion of the moment get the best of me."

Since I have been receiving nonstop calls and threats, I felt like it was important to hop back on here and say: My comments during yesterday's broadcast crossed a line. I’m emotional and a fan at heart and that bled into the broadcast. — Will Flemming (@WillFlemming) August 31, 2026

At the end of the day, comments were made in the heat of the moment. Also, this wasn't a national broadcast we're talking about, but instead Boston's local broadcast.

Saying Morán should fight Chisholm arguably was a bit far. But overnight, this story went from something that popped up on social media to being a national story.

When the Red Sox and Yankees get together, fireworks happen. On Sunday, we saw the last matchup between these two clubs of the regular season, but we likely haven't seen the last of them yet. The Yankees have the inside track to the top Wild Card spot and the Red Sox hold the No. 2 spot. If the season were to end today, these two would face off once again in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Drama came out of the weekend series. It's going to be interesting to see if that carries over to a potential playoff series.