This Red Sox-Mets Freddy Peralta Trade Would Create Monster Rotation

The Boston Red Sox's biggest issue right now is a lack of offense. There's no denying that fact. Boston's offense is struggling and isn't where it needs to be if this club wants to be a playoff team in 2026.

Boston is 28th in the league right now in homers (29), 27th in runs scored (156), and 21st in team batting average (.235). Boston needs these numbers to change to truly contend. The Red Sox have pieces who aren't playing up to their potential. Carlos Narváez is batting .205 with two homers, Trevor Story is batting .200 with two homers, Caleb Durbin is batting .173 with one homer, and Jarren Duran is batting .194 with four homers, among others. Boston isn't going to win if these guys don't turn it around. All are capable of much more than what they have produced so far this season, which is why there are reasons to believe this offense will improve internally in the long run.

It's hard to imagine ways this club can add offense without doing something major, like targeting someone like Houston Astros star Yordan Álvarez. The Red Sox are imperfectly built and have logjams throughout the roster, especially in the outfield. Over the next few months, there's going to be a lot of chatter around the league about who the Red Sox should target. Most of that noise will likely be about batters. But what if the team bets on internal improvement and it opts to try to create a super rotation? If that were to become a reality, one team for Boston to look at would be the New York Mets and specifically Freddy Peralta.

New York is the worst team in baseball at 15-25. Rumors about the Mets potentially getting interest in Peralta nad waiting until June 1 to see if the club can turn things around already have surfaced.

When Anthony returns, he should help to turn this offense around and at some point guys like Duran or Story should get their bats going. If so, looking for someone like Peralta could be a fun idea around the deadline.

Freddy Peralta Mock Trade

Apr 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Here's one mock trade to get a deal over the finish line.

Red Sox Receive: RHP Freddy Peralta

Mets Receive: RHP Marcus Phillips (Red Sox's No. 8 prospect), INF Mikey Romero (Red Sox's No. 11 prospect), OF Allan Castro (Red Sox's No. 24 prospect)

Breakdown: This could be viewed as a steep price, but here's why it makes sense. Peralta is a dependable starter who is going to go out and give you 160-plus innings each year. He's just 29 years old as well. The Mets are a dumpster fire and need some sort of help. They already have a sky-high payroll and it's simply not working. Peralta has a 3.12 ERA in eight starts and could help any team. Boston's farm system is loaded at the top with pitching, including Kyson Witherspoon at No. 2 and Anthony Eyanson at No. 3. Payton Tolle just graduated from prospect status. Because of that, Phillips could be expendable. Romero is a former first-round pick knocking on the big league door, but there isn't space in the big league infield right now. Castro is another prospect near the majors as well.

For the Red Sox, they could run a rotation of Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Peralta, Sonny Gray and Connelly Early with Payton Tolle or Brayan Bello as a sixth option. After the season, Gray has a $30 million mutual option that surely won't be picked up. Peralta could easily slide into that role, especially if the Red Sox could get an extension done in the process as well. Imagine a long-term rotation of Crochet, Suárez, Peralta, Early and Tolle? That's the type of rotation that could win a lot of games for years.