MLB Hands Out Heavy Willson Contreras, Cade Cavalli Suspensions

The Boston Red Sox are going to have to find a way to muster up some offense over the next week or so without their top hitter.

Earlier in the week, the Red Sox and Washington Nationals faced off at Fenway Park and there was a dust-up with Willson Contreras and Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli. Contreras struck out in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's contest and as he was walking back to the dugout, the Nationals pitcher could be heard yelling "Sit down, boy" towards Contreras.

Willson Contreras threw his helmet at someone after Cade Cavalli told him to "sit down boy" pic.twitter.com/Yr6G8sdSEW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 1, 2026

The Red Sox Will Be Missing Their First Baseman

Jun 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) and Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) enter an altercation in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras charged the mound towards Cavalli as the two benchers cleared and the Boston first baseman tossed a helmet in the process. Contreras was ejected, along with Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy and utility man Nate Eaton. Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas was also thrown out of the game. But nothing happened to Cavalli during the game. He was able to continue and pitched seven shutout innings while striking out 13 batters.

On Thursday, the league announced the punishments for the incident. Contreras is suspended for seven games, as well as Cavalli. Mikolas got a five-game suspension and Eaton got a three-game suspension. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared the news on X.

"Suspensions for Nationals-Red Sox bench-clearing incident: Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli:

7 game suspension," Nightengale wrote. "Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras: 7 games. Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas: 5 games. Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton: 3 games."

The league got it right by also suspending Cavalli. Arguably, the suspension for Contreras is a bit long. At this point, it's unknown if any of the suspensions will be appealed. When it comes to Contreras, he clearly was provoked in this instance. Now, of course, you can't charge the mound. A suspension is appropriate, but seven games feels like a lot here.

If he appeals, maybe that will change.

It was a brutal week for the Red Sox first baseman, to say the least. He was ejected in back-to-back games and now has received his suspension from the league. Plus, the ongoing tragedy in Venezuela has weighed on him.

It's been a long week and the Red Sox still have just under two weeks to go until the All-Star break. Boston is going to have to make do without its first baseman for a chunk of time at a time in which every game is seemingly a must-win. Not the greatest situation.