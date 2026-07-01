The Fallout of Red Sox Star Willson Contreras' Second Ejection vs. Nationals

It has been a tough week for Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras, to say the least.

The Red Sox kicked off a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday and Contreras was ejected in the second inning of the game. Despite not saying anything, he was tossed by first base umpire Nic Lentz in one of the more surprising ejections you're going to see. Then, on Tuesday, he was ejected again. He struck out in the fourth inning and then charged towards the mound and Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli after he yelled "Sit down, boy" towards Contreras.

Willson Contreras threw his helmet at someone after Cade Cavalli told him to "sit down boy" pic.twitter.com/Yr6G8sdSEW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 1, 2026

Cavalli was not ejected, but Contreras, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy, Nate Eaton, and Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas all were after the benches cleared.

It Was A Tough Night For Willson Contreras

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) bats against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fallout of the ejection has been interesting to watch. Before the game even ended, Contreras got into it with a fan on social media and told the fan to meet him at Fenway Park. After the game, Contreras was asked about Cavalli's comments but didn't want to dig into them, especially after two straight ejections.

"Whatever happened there happened,” Contreras said. “I will not be making any comments about [what Cavalli said]. I feel like it’s going to go against me.”

The Nationals pitcher pointed to a moment in the first inning in which Contreras ran by him as a reason why he was feeling extra heated in the moment.

"He's just been doing stuff," Cavalli said. "You look, in the first inning, he just runs past me and brushes me. It's just something you don't do in baseball. I think he knows that. I didn't say anything. I just looked at him. And then a few words were said after the strikeout. It's part of the game."

Cavalli seemed to take exception to Contreras coming off the field in the first inning, but the two had different takes on it. Cavalli claimed he never got an apology, but Contreras said he did.

"Not really, I apologized," Contreras said when he was asked if he thought the first inning had something to do with the blowup in the fourth inning. "Like I felt something and I turned around and was like, 'My fault, my fault.' It was like nothing. If he thought that was on purpose, not it's not."

You can see in the clip below of the first inning what appears to be exactly what Contreras said. He ran by Cavalli and the two got close and then the first baseman turned around and seemed to say something to the Nationals pitcher.

Put this together as best I could ... Cade Cavalli claimed Contreras demonstrated poor baseball etiquette and cut in front of him as he walked off the mound to end the first, so here is the best recreation I can give you based on the broadcasts ... Boston TV (@NESN) was focused… pic.twitter.com/8kGyfCzPN7 — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) July 1, 2026

All in all, it was a tough night for Contreras and Boston, however you look at it. But arguably, it should've been called differently. Obviously, Contreras should've been ejected for tossing his helmet and charging towards the mound. There's no denying that. But the fact that Cavalli yelling "Sit down, boy" towards Contreras after the strikeout didn't lead to anything for him, was surprising. In this scenario, it seems like the first inning was the fuse that started things, although in the clip of the play it does look like Contreras turned and said something to the Nationals hurler.

Contreras shouldn't have charged towards the Nationals pitcher, but Cavalli also shouldn't have yelled what he did. It was a mess of a situation and now Contreras is still being impacted by it more. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the league will look into Contreras' social media usage last night and comments towards a heckling fan to see if he violated a league policy in the process. He'll be in the lineup on Wednesday, but there's certainly a chance of a suspension looming.

It's been a tough week. Hopefully, things start to turn a corner for the Red Sox slugger soon.