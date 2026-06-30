Willson Contreras' Ejection Explanation Won't Sit Well With Red Sox Fans

The Boston Red Sox earned their season-best fifth-straight win on Monday night, but the series opener against the Washington Nationals was not without a bit of drama.

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras stepped up to the plate in the first inning and clubbed his 18th homer of the season to give Boston an early 3-1 lead over the Nationals.

Then, the next inning, he stepped up to the plate and was called out on a checked swing by first base umpire Nic Lentz. The strikeout isn't the story, though. As Contreras was walking back to the Red Sox's dugout, he gestured to his head, almost as if he was attempting to challenge the call, as a player would on an ABS challenge. Lentz took exception to Contreras' helmet tap and ejected him from the game on the spot.

unreal.



Willson Contreras has been ejected by first base umpire Nic Lentz following this interaction pic.twitter.com/EUXegLcoJd — NESN (@NESN) June 30, 2026

After the game, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe was the BBWAA pool reporter who spoke to Lentz about what went into the ejection.

"I called him out on appeal for the check swing, and as he was walking back to the dugout, he started gesturing, tapping his helmet, like he wanted to challenge something that is not a challengeable call," Lentz said. "And so disrespect, and again gesturing towards what he thought was an incorrect call, got him removed from the game.”

Lentz was asked if tapping the helmet for a non-challenge is an automatic ejection. He said yes, but also noted that there is "discretion" with the call.

"You know, you have a little bit of discretion," Lentz continued. "But in a situation like this, where it's pretty immediate and showing disagreement or trying to gesture in that sort of manner, it would be immediate."

Unpacking The Willson Contreras Ejection

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) argues with umpire Nic Lentz after being ejected from a game against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There's a lot to unpack here.

First and foremost, if it's written in the rules of the game that it is an automatic ejection, that's one thing. If there is any wiggle room or "discretion" involved, then that's another thing. If it's in the eyes of the umpire, then the call on Monday arguably was the wrong one. It was the second inning of a game that was already emotional. Contreras, like a handful of members of the Red Sox, is playing with a heavy heart right now because of the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

This was on display after Contreras hit his homer in the first inning.

Willson Contreras was emotional after his HR 💛 pic.twitter.com/kLHDWqf9hZ — NESN (@NESN) June 29, 2026

A rule is a rule. If it is an automatic ejection without wiggle room, then that makes sense why he was tossed. But if there is wiggle room, then it was arguably too hasty. In the clip above, you can see that Contreras wasn't saying anything to the umpire.

Sure, he tapped the helmet, but did that really cause any harm? Fortunately, the Red Sox came out on top, despite losing their best hitter in the second inning, but this certainly was a big storyline around the league, and not in the ejection's favor.