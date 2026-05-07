Roman Anthony Injury News: Red Sox Lose Outfielder to Injured List

While the Boston Red Sox initially hoped young outfielder Roman Anthony wouldn't need a stint on the Injured List, that is not the case.

On Thursday afternoon, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that Roman Anthony will be placed on the Injured List due to his right wrist sprain that he suffered against the Detroit Tigers. In his place, the Red Sox will promote Mickey Gasper to provide some offense off the bench.

"Roman Anthony will be placed on the IL today. Nothing has gotten worse with the wrist but he’s still a couple days out from playing and they can’t keep playing short-handed. Mickey Gasper called up for come off the bench," McCaffrey wrote. "Ranger Suárez is progressing."

When Will Roman Anthony Return?

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) is checked on by interim manager Chad Tracy (17) and the trainer in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The biggest piece of upside from McCaffrey's post is the fact that she noted that the injury hasn't gotten worse. When Anthony initially left the club's series opener against the Tigers on Monday, there was a real fear among the fanbase. Anthony's X-rays came back negative and then he was sent to Boston to see a specialist. On Tuesday, Anthony was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain and was initially viewed as day-to-day.

With his injury not getting worse, that's a sign that this shouldn't be a long stay on the IL for the young outfielder. In fact, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo wrote on X that a potential return for Anthony could be next week when Boston faces off against the Atlanta Braves. Boston will begin a three-game series on the road against the Braves beginning on Friday, May 15. If Anthony could return over the next week or so, that would be a major positive. Boston has finally started to turn a corner and will begin its four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Detroit Tigers.

It will be a bit more difficult to get the offense going without Anthony, but this will clear the outfield logjam for a few days. Expect to see a lot of Masataka Yoshida until Anthony returns. So far this season, he is slashing .310/.420/.379 in 22 games. At the very least, he'll have a chance to show Boston what he can do on a more consistent basis until Anthony returns. That is one beauty of the Red Sox's outfield logjam that they are currently working with. There is no position on the team that is deeper.