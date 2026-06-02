New Report Suggests Red Sox Still In 'Limbo' With Tommy Kahnle

The Boston Red Sox are running out of time to make a roster decision with veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle.

Kahnle had an opt-out in his minor league deal on Monday that he could use if not promoted to the big league roster. While this is the case, a final decision hasn't been made yet. On Monday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared on X that there would be a 48-hour window beginning when Kahnle triggered his opt-out.

Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports shared on Tuesday afternoon that Kahnle was no longer with Triple-A Worcester, although he technically still was on the roster. Cotillo followed up and noted that the club was still in "limbo" as of 3:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday with other teams showing interest in Kahnle and Boston still undecided on what to do with the veteran.

The Red Sox Should Simply Promote Tommy Kahnle

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks off the field after the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Kahnle still in limbo with other teams expressing interest and the Red Sox not yet deciding what they want to do with him," Cotillo wrote.

Arguably, it shouldn't be that hard of a decision. If Kahnle was on another team right now and potentially opting out, he's the exact type of hurler fans would be calling on the club to sign. He's an 11-year big league veteran who is healthy and has thrived down in Triple-A so far this season. Kahnle has a 1.40 ERA in 18 Triple-A outings this season. He has a 21-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 1/3 innings pitched as well.

Also, the Red Sox have some questions in the bullpen right now specifically around righties. Both Greg Weissert and Ryan Watson are struggling. Boston simply could option Weissert and give him time to get back on track with less pressure in Triple-A. Or, they could cut ties with Watson. Sure, that would mean likely losing him because of the Rule 5 Draft rules, but is that the worst thing? He has a 5.35 ERA in 21 total appearances as a 28-year-old big league rookie. If the goal is to win right now, Kahnle arguably would give Boston a better chance than both Weissert and Watson right now.

Kahnle has a career 3.61 ERA in 456 total big league appearances and has plenty of playoff experience as well. Boston targeted him for a year, but didn't land him until before the 2026 season. Why even risk losing him? If the Red Sox want to give Watson a longer rope, the easiest option would be just optioning Weissert and then readdressing the Watson question whenever the club feels Weissert is ready to come back. It arguably shouldn't be this hard. Kahnle can help.