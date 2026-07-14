Red Sox Reunite With 12-Year Veteran Pitcher on MiLB Deal

It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are keeping a veteran hurler in town after all.

Boston recently cut ties with 12-year veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle after making eight appearances in the big leagues with the club. Kahnle logged an 8.00 ERA, including a four-run affair in one inning against the Washington Nationals on June 30. Afterward, he was designated for assignment.

Afterward, Kahnle opted to elect free agency from the organization. But, he wasn't away for long. On Tuesday, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that Kahnle is re-signing with the organization on a minor league deal and will return to Triple-A Worcester.

"Tommy Kahnle has re-signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox and will be back with Triple-A Worcester soon, according to a source," Cassell wrote.

The Red Sox Made A Good Move

Jun 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tommy Kahnle (46) throws in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This arguably is a very good move for the organization. Kahnle didn't have a great first run with Boston in the majors. That is true. An 8.00 ERA isn't going to cut it, to say the least. But this is a 12-year big league veteran we're talking about with a 3.70 career ERA in 464 total big league outings. He also has playoff experience under his belt. Plus, he had a 1.40 ERA in 18 appearances down in Triple-A before his promotion up to Boston in the first place.

It's almost impossible to hand out a bad minor league deal. For the foreseeable future, Kahnle will head to Triple-A. If he can get back on track and the Red Sox need a right-handed arm up in the bullpen, they could turn to him again at a cheap cost. If Kahnle struggles down in Triple-A, his cost is cheap and it wouldn't impact the big league club at all.

The Red Sox also have a very young team. Having another veteran in the organization who has been around and has been on winning teams doesn't hurt as well. Just two seasons ago, Kahnle logged a 2.11 ERA in 50 outings out of the New York Yankees' bullpen.

The year before, he had a 2.66 ERA in 42 appearances for the Yankees in 2023. This is a guy with plenty of talent, despite the fact that he's now 36 years old. If he can get back on track in Triple-A, great. If things don't work out, Boston will be fine. All in all, another good move.