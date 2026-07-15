Red Sox Report Card: Letter Grades for All 25 Pitchers

Who doesn't love a midseason report card?

We went through the Boston Red Sox's 20 position players who have seen action earlier this week. Therefore, it's only right we handle the guys who have been twirling the pill for the second installment.

We've got 25 pitchers to get through, and we tried not to give out too many "incomplete" grades -- it was simply unavoidable in some cases. Let's get right into it, in order from least to most innings pitched.

Joe La Sorsa: INC

Talk about small sample sizes. How's one earned run allowed in one third of an inning?

Tyler Uberstine: INC

We could see Uberstine get some run with the Red Sox in the second half, but one outing in the majors didn't tell us anything.

Johan Oviedo: F

This one hurts. There was a lot of chatter before the season that Oviedo could be a breakout guy, and he only lasted 3 2/3 innings before an elbow injury. He's throwing, but we seemingly have no idea when he might return.

Patrick Sandoval: B+

Jul 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws the ball Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the right grade here? A, because his first outing in the majors was great? Incomplete, because he's literally had just one after a year and a half on the injured list? We'll knock him down a peg just for lack of availability.

Alec Gamboa: INC

Just not much to go on. Two earned runs allowed in five low-leverage innings.

Eduardo Rivera: A

It's the kind of A that could turn into a C quickly, but what a find the hulking, spirited Rivera seems to be for this staff as a swingman.

Jack Anderson: C-

If we were only going on the major league stats, Anderson might get a B. But pitching so poorly in Triple-A that he was designated for assignment drags him down, because he's also the only member of this list who now pitches for another team (the Minnesota Twins).

Tommy Kahnle: D-

Jun 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tommy Kahnle (46) throws in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitched well in Triple-A, then pitched so poorly in the majors in June that he was DFA'd as well. But he's back in the organization as of Tuesday, so hope is still faintly alive.

Zack Kelly: C+

Another tough one to grade. He was somewhat solid in the majors, but has struggled in Triple-A and sits on the 7-day injured list at the time of publication.

Tyron Guerrero: A

The best non-roster invite of the year, easily. Guerrero's somehow been even better than his 2.33 ERA would indicate. If the Red Sox were going to sell at the trade deadline, he'd be a legit option for contending teams.

Tyler Samaniego: B+

We're Samaniego believers over here, and the early results were promising, but the elevated FIP always meant we had to take the low ERA with a grain of salt.

Justin Slaten: C-

Tempted to go lower for Slaten, whose 5.64 ERA is a major step back based on past success, but his 3.46 FIP screams "better days ahead."

Garrett Crochet: D-

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) looks on during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can't give him an F just out of love for what he did last year -- which is probably why his shoulder ran out of gas early this season. Get well soon.

Jovani Morán: B+

Really good overall, but hard to forget how bad he was when the Red Sox kept trying to use him as an opener for Brayan Bello.

Danny Coulombe: F

A sad one, because the clubhouse really seemed to like him. But his DFA this past weekend was well deserved.

Garrett Whitlock: A

Jul 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) and relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 3-2 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's got a 186 ERA+ -- one point higher than All-Star Aroldis Chapman.

Greg Weissert: C

This is a grade that could skyrocket in the second half. He's been shockingly good since switching sides of the rubber.

Ryan Watson: D

It's pretty remarkable that Watson has reached 48 2/3 innings this season -- the Red Sox really don't want to lose him because of his Rule 5 status.

Aroldis Chapman: A-

Jul 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those bad outings against the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees were pretty jarring, and he's clearly fighting through some command issues that weren't present last year. But he's still Aroldis Chapman.

Jake Bennett: A

Since returning from Triple-A, he's been the most valuable starting pitcher in the American League. Enough said.

Brayan Bello: F

Recency bias can't get in the way here. As good as Bello was on Sunday in Queens, he's still been the biggest thorn in the Red Sox's side of anyone on the roster.

Payton Tolle: A-

Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches during a game against the New York Mets at CitiField, Jul 12, 2026, Flushing, NY, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the hearts of the fans, Tolle probably ranks No. 1. He's had bad outings here and there, but the output has been fantastic on the whole.

Ranger Suárez: A-

Almost went B+ here, but he's an All-Star, so why not bump up his score a bit. He's definitely justifying that $130 million contract.

Connelly Early: B

Being on the injured list hurts, but the future is obviously extremely bright for the crafty lefty.

Sonny Gray: A

He's held the rotation together in the absence of Crochet. How is a guy with an 11-1 record and 2.54 ERA not in the All-Star Game, exactly?