Pedro Martinez Gives Take on Jason Varitek, Alex Cora After Red Sox Exit

When Pedro Martinez returned to Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox's 125th anniversary celebration on Friday, he wasn't able to throw out the first pitch to his former catcher, Jason Varitek.

Just two weeks ago, Varitek was fired by the Red Sox as a game-planning coordinator and run prevention coach, though the team announced that the two-time World Series champion would be reassigned to a new role within the organization -- which he is not expected to accept. Martinez acknowledged he was missing Varitek, but didn't have any insight as to why he was let go.

“To be honest, I’m not gonna go into details without knowing why because I haven’t really been inside the offices,” Martinez said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I’m pretty sure they’re gonna let me know. There’s gotta be a reason because Tek means so much to this city just like every one of us. Like David, all of us that won it in ‘04 and all the legends that were out there.

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Martinez on Red Sox's firings, coaches let go

May 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Red Sox player Pedro Martinez waves to the crowd prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Martinez also had thoughts to share on ex-manager Alex Cora, as well as the other coaches who were let go by the Red Sox, including bench coach Ramón Vázquez, third base/outfield coach Kyle Hudson, and hitting coach Pete Fatse.

“Tek is not a phone kind of person. Cora is a little bit more,” Martinez said, per Smith. “I was able to reach out. But they all know. They will soon be in baseball. That I can tell you. Every one of those coaches probably will be in baseball, not too long.

"Cora could have easily been in baseball if he wanted to, but he chose to rest, and I really respect that. I know what it’s like, and I really like the fact that he went to his family to take care of his family first until he finally gets back to baseball, if he does.”

Martinez didn't seem to be up to speed on all the changes within the organization, but there was never any doubt that he'd endorse Varitek. Together, the two broke one of the most historic curses in professional sports history.