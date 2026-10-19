Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki Concerns Red Sox Can't Ignore Now

The Boston Red Sox need some more offense this offseason, but are either Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki the answer?

Right now, they're scheduled to be the top two offensive weapons heading to the open market. That could change. Bo Bichette of the New York Mets has an opt-out in his deal. If he decides to use it, he'll be the top overall offensive player heading to free agency. When it comes to Arozarena and Suzuki, they have been two players speculated as fits for Boston.

The Red Sox need offense and they will be available. So, naturally, the buzz has begun. But neither is a perfect fit. Boston is loaded in the outfield already. If the Red Sox don't offload someone, it doesn't make sense to add another. They will both be expensive, especially because they are at the top of the market. Both will be 32 years old when the 2027 season begins. Plus, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the expectation is that both will receive the qualifying offer this winter.

"The Mariners’ Randy Arozarena, Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki, Pirates Brandon Lowe and Rangers’ Trevor Rogers are also expected to receive the qualifying offer," Heyman wrote.

Randy Arozarena And Seiya Suzuki Aren't Perfect Fits For Boston

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, on top of the other reasons why the two aren't perfect fits, Boston would also likely have to give up draft compensation to sign either. If a player is tendered the qualifying offer and declines it and signs elsewhere, the team that does the signing loses at least one draft pick. So, neither Arozarena nor Suzuki are perfect fits, and Boston would very likely lose a draft pick to land either.

Because they're at the top of the market, there will surely be competition for their services, which could increase the price. If a market doesn't develop and the price is low, maybe then a deal would make sense. But a high price tag — plus the loss of a draft pick — would be simply too much for these two.

The free agent market is weak this winter. Plus, the ongoing labor questions are going to impact the market in general. For the Red Sox, it may make more sense to use the trade market as an avenue to improve the offense, rather than signing either of these two at this point. The offseason is still young. We're not going to see movement for a few weeks, at the very least. But it's already arguably clear that Arozarena and Suzuki aren't perfect fits.