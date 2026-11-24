One of the most intriguing free agents is off the board, and the move could inadvertently impact the Boston Red Sox.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a six-year, $120 million deal with Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato.

"Breaking: Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sato, 27, won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers this year and is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago," Passan wrote.

When it comes to Boston, the most important point from this report is that Sato is expected to play the corner outfield. The reason why this is important is because the Cubs have been a team connected to Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran in the trade market.

Bad News For Boston

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 19, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reported that the Cubs "evaluated" Duran as a potential trade target. With Sato landing in Chicago, that certainly lowers the chances of a deal for Duran. The Cubs will have Sato in a corner outfield spot and 2026 National League Most Valuable Player Pete Crow-Armstrong will be in center field. Technically, that leaves one corner outfield spot up for grabs, but Matt Shaw is on the roster and is the most likely option for Chicago.

When it comes to Duran, it's no secret that he's been out there as a trade candidate this offseason. A handful of teams have been linked to the speedster. He's coming off the most difficult season of his career and his trade value isn't anywhere close to what it was after the 2024 and 2025 seasons. For the Red Sox, the best-case scenario would be having as many suitors as possible to build a bidding war and ultimately get some sort of intriguing return.

With the Cubs landing Sato, on paper that would seemingly take one option off the table, barring a change with Shaw.

The topic of Duran's standing with the Red Sox remains the organization's biggest question mark. From a roster perspective, Boston is actually in a very good spot. But the idea of Duran's future has continued to linger. Rumors and reports have swirled left and right, but Boston hasn't made a change. Now a team that had reported interest has landed a different outfielder. For the Red Sox's sake, it would be for the best to swing a deal on the sooner side. More free agents are going to come off the board and a lockout is coming in December. After that, it's anyone's guess what baseball will look like.