Randy Arozarena's $115M Projection Should Be Red Flag for Red Sox

Should the Boston Red Sox go out and sign outfielder Randy Arozarena this winter in free agency?

Boston has been among the teams already connected to him in offseason rumors. So much so that Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times connected the two sides.

Well, there are both pros and cons about the idea. Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 154 games in 2026. He was a 5.7 WAR player and earned his third career All-Star nod. In 2025, Arozarena hit 27 home runs, drove in 76 runs, stole 31 bases and slashed .238/.334/.426 in 160 games played. Arozarena was electric in 2026 and now is the top overall offensive free agent heading to the open market. He has the type of right-handed pop that would bolster the Red Sox's offense. But, on the negative side, he'll turn 32 years old before the 2027 season begins and he'll be very pricey.

Bleacher Report projected the 10 biggest contracts likely to be handed out this winter. For Arozarena, they projected a five-year, $115 million deal.

Should Boston Hand Randy Arozarena A Deal?

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Predicted Contract: 5 years, $115 million," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote. "Nick Castellanos was coming off a career year offensively and was one of the top bats on the market when he signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies. Arozarena should be able to surpass that contract, despite the fact that he is two years older than Castellanos was when he signed."

When it comes to Arozarena, he's coming off the best season of his big league career to this point. He's an eight-year veteran and should get paid well this winter. But if you get him, are you getting the version that thrived in 2026? Or was that a contract-year mirage? It's not as if the outfielder wasn't good beforehand, but he did just put together the best season of his career at 31 years old, not something like 27 or 28. Plus, if the Red Sox were to hand him a deal, like the one projected by Reuter, it would be through his age-36 season.

From a financial standpoint, he absolutely deserves to land a big deal. But the outfield is a spot in which the Red Sox are loaded and actually will have to make a decision at some point in the not-so-distant future when it comes to Wilyer Abreu. He's only under team control through the 2029 season. Giving out a major deal to another outfielder would be intriguing, to say the least. Plus, Jarren Duran is still a member of the organization as well.

There's no denying the fact that Arozarena is a great player. But the Red Sox arguably should look to add power elsewhere.