Red Sox Should Target Blue Jays Star Instead of Randy Arozarena

The Boston Red Sox could use some more offseason firepower this offseason and there will be some intriguing options out there in free agency.

That doesn't just mean guys like Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki. Those two are the biggest offensive free agents of the offseason and both will be expensive. There are options out there that the Red Sox could target without breaking the bank. For example, George Springer is heading to the open market and would make almost too much sense for Boston.

Springer isn't very young any longer, but he can still play. In 2026, he played in 126 games with the Toronto Blue Jays and hit 15 home runs, drove in 54 runs and slashed .249/.321/.405. Plus, there was a point when he was connected to Boston. That production alone would be a boost for Boston in the designated hitter spot. In 2025, Springer played in 140 games with the Blue Jays and hit 32 home runs, drove in 84 runs and slashed .309/.399/.560. That guy is still there. He's now 37 years old. On paper that's nerve-wracking, but let's not forget that a year ago he was a 4.8 WAR player in 2025.

The Red Sox Should Give George Springer A Call

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a foul ball during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Springer's projected market value is just over $10 million across one season, per Spotrac. In comparison, Arozarena is projected over $81 million across four seasons, per Spotrac. That seems like it's on the low end as well. With Springer, the Red Sox could bring a 13-year big league veteran to town with World Series experience and who has had success in the American League East, which certainly isn't easy. Plus, Springer played his college ball at UConn, which isn't very far away.

At the end of the day, the Red Sox have a need for power and Springer is someone who could help. Arguably, adding someone like Springer would be a better value than going after the very top of the market. Springer can still play and would give Boston exactly what it needs in the short term. Plus, then, the Red Sox could spend elsewhere to improve the roster for the future. Adley Rutschman would be the guy to watch in that scenario.

He's someone who should be in line for a contract extension this offseason. If the Red Sox were to go out and sign someone like Springer, then they would absolutely have the cash to get some sort of deal done with the All-Star backstop.

Arozarena and Suzuki are going to be very expensive this winter. Springer certainly will be less expensive. Boston should go for him.