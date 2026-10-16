Red Sox Among 'Primary' Suitors for Sonny Gray, But There's a Catch

In a perfect world, Sonny Gray would be taking the hill for the Boston Red Sox in 2027 in a high-octane rotation featuring himself, Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and either Brayan Bello or Jake Bennett.

While this is the case, there's no way to guarantee that at the moment. Gray has a $30 million mutual option that is sure to be declined this fall, barring some sort of extension. It's very rare that you see a mutual option — of any size — get picked up. When it comes to Gray, his mutual option is pricey and has a $10 million buyout attached to it as well. After an electric 2026 season, Gray should be in line for a multi-year deal, which would make the mutual option seem even more obvious to decline.

Could he return to Boston? Sure. He made it clear that he's open to a return. Plus, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand noted that the expectation is that Boston will be among Gray's "primary" suitors. But Feinsand also said that some around the league believe that he might prefer to play closer to his home in Tennessee.

"Instead, the mutual option — which only gets triggered if both sides agree to exercise it — will almost surely send Gray to the free-agent market," Feinsand wrote. "The last mutual option to be picked up was Aramis Ramirez and the Brewers for the 2015 season. Gray has said he plans to pitch in his age-37 season, hoping to finally get the chance to win his first World Series. The Red Sox will likely be among his primary suitors, though some believe he might prefer to join a team closer geographically to his home in Tennessee."

Sonny Gray Will Be Among MLB's Top Arms To Watch

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The closest Major League Baseball club to Tennessee is the Atlanta Braves, who just so happen to have had interest in Gray in the past and need at least one starter this winter.

The Braves were floated as an option for Gray when he was still a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

This past summer, the Braves were among the teams that had reported interest in Gray ahead of the trade deadline when Boston was still struggling.

If you're a Red Sox fan, the fact that Feinsand noted that Boston is expected to be among Gray's "primary" suitors is a positive. But there will absolutely be competition for his services. The Braves check a lot of boxes.

They're closer to Tennessee, need a starter and are a legit World Series contender in the National League. The Red Sox will be a contender in the American League, but are they willing to pay up to keep Gray? We will find out in the not-so-distant future.