Braves Want Sonny Gray, But Should Red Sox Cash In Now?

A few weeks ago, it seemed like the Boston Red Sox were going to be among Major League Baseball's biggest sellers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Sonny Gray, Aroldis Chapman, and others were talked about as if they were as good as gone. Now, on July 9, that doesn't look like a guarantee any longer.

Boston has won 10 of its last 12 games and is just three games out of a playoff spot. The Red Sox have four more games before the All-Star break. The Red Sox will face the Chicago White Sox on Thursday and then play a three-game series against the New York Mets before getting a few days off. At the very least, Boston has delayed a sell-off until closer to Aug. 3. Also, they are giving themselves a chance to go out and buy if this hot streak continues. All in all, the Red Sox look completely different.

So, while clubs may want guys like Gray or Chapman, there's no guarantee Boston will move them. That's bad news for some teams. For example, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday that the Atlanta Braves are among "several rotation-needy teams" who have expressed interest in landing Gray from Boston.

The Red Sox Star Is Generating Interest

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Atlanta Braves are one of several rotation-needy teams expressing interest in Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray, according to people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak freely on the topic," Rosenthal wrote. "For a few reasons, the Braves stand out as an intriguing match for him. ... And while Gray, 36, holds a full no-trade clause, he lives in Nashville and presumably would embrace playing in Atlanta, about a four-hour drive away."

Sure, the Braves could use Gray. They are in first place in the National League East, but they are missing Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, Joey Wentz, and Martín Pérez. Gray has a 10-1 record and a 2.61 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

Of course, he could help them. But he can also continue to help this Red Sox club as they turn their season around. Even when the Red Sox were at their worst this season, Gray was a stopper. No matter how much the club was struggling, there has been solace knowing that he's going to take the mound every fifth day and give Boston a chance to win.

This is the type of update that shows that trade buzz around the league is premature. A little over two weeks ago, the Red Sox were viewed as almost guaranteed to sell. Then, they went on a hot streak and the conversation shifted. There are still 25 days left to go until the trade deadline as well. Boston could keep the good times rolling and win 10 of its next 12 games. Or, it could lose its next 10 games. It's unpredictable. At this point, we should wait a bit before really digging into the trade talks. It's now known that the Braves want Gray, but they're going to have to wait. At this moment, Boston should hold. If the Red Sox keep winning, that should remain the case beyond the trade deadline as well.