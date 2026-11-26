Another former member of the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation is leaving the organization.

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that lefty Patrick Sandoval agreed to terms on a deal with the Colorado Rockies worth a whopping $42 million over three years.

"Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sandoval, 30, joins David Peterson and Davis Martin in the Rockies’ new rotation," Passan wrote.

Sandoval is now the third former member of the Red Sox's starting rotation to exit the organization this offseason. Sonny Gray joined the Minnesota Twins in free agency and Boston traded Johan Oviedo to the Arizona Diamondbacks as well.

The Red Sox Lost Another Rotation Piece

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The price of pitching is certainly on the rise and Boston arguably was right to not hand out a deal like this. Sandoval is still just 30 years old and has upside, but is coming off a season in which he logged a 5.12 ERA and a 73-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 1/3 innings pitched. It's important to note that there certainly was some rust. Sandoval hadn't pitched in a game in the majors since 2024 before returning to the hill in 2026.

Still, Sandoval is joining the Rockies on a deal with a $14 million annual average. In comparison, Jake Bauers signed a four-year, $58 million deal to join the Red Sox this offseason. That's a $14.5 million annual average. So, Bauers' deal is less than $1 million per year more than Sandoval's, on average, despite hitting 26 home runs and driving in 86 runs in 2026. Sandoval had a 5.12 ERA and hasn't finished a season with an ERA below 5.00 since 2023. He hasn't finished a season with an ERA below 4.00 since 2022.

So, the Rockies are betting on Sandoval's bounce-back and certainly are paying a premium in the process.

For the Red Sox, they are going to be just fine in the starting rotation still. Boston has four lefties ready to go in Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett. Sandoval was a good depth arm when the club needed one in 2026, but the organization is in a very good spot from a rotation standpoint, despite the losses of the offseason so far.

Hopefully, Sandoval can stay healthy in Colorado and return to form. But there's no need for concern, Red Sox fans. Boston is going to be just fine.