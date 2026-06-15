Red Sox Aren't Hitting Panic Button on Connelly Early Just Yet

Boston Red Sox hurler Connelly Early had another tough outing on Sunday, but the club doesn't sound too concerned at this time.

With Early, he has been so dominant thinking back to last season that it's surprising to see him struggle. But it's important to note that this is a 24-year-old hurler we're talking about with just 18 total starts in the big leagues under his belt, not including the playoffs. There are going to be games that aren't great and right now he's in the middle of a tough stretch. Over Early's last three starts, he has failed to make it through five innings twice and has a 7.36 ERA overall in his last 14 2/3 innings pitched.

On Sunday, he got the ball in the Red Sox's series finale against the Texas Rangers and allowed two homers and six earned runs total in the loss across just 4 2/3 innings of work. It wasn't his best outing, to say the least, but Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey made it clear afterward that he isn't concerned at this time and that it's more of the ebbs and flows of the game.

There's No Need For Concern Yet

Jun 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"I mean, obviously they jumped him there on the first pitch," Bailey said. "I think the homer to [Kyle Higashioka] was actually a pretty decently-located changeup. Just got to continue to throw strikes. We fell behind a lot in counts after that. And then the two walks. We've got to be able to put guys away there and [Brandon Nimmo] used the oppo side and hit a four-seam that was over the plate. ...

"Generally, look with Connelly it's count leverage, be able to put guys away. ... I think every pitcher goes through ebbs and flows. I think what's important is that we learn from these. Like you said, he's been really good at the major league level over a decent stretch now. "

Andrew Bailey isn't too concerned about Connelly Early after his start tonight (4.2 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)



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With Garrett Crochet out, the Red Sox have relied heavily on Early, Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez. They have done a good job carrying the load, but starts like these are going to happen sometimes, especially with a young hurler on the mound.

As Bailey noted, it's a learning experience and hopefully it will be what gets Early back on track. The talent is there and he'll be just fine. There's no reason to overreact at this point.