Red Sox Rookie Connelly Early Takes Major Step Towards Return

The Boston Red Sox have been a juggernaut in the American League over the last month and they’re just going to get better.

Boston has been carried this season by its elite starting rotation, but it’s missing a handful of arms at the moment. Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Connelly Early and Johan Oviedo are all on the Injured List right now.

Suárez could be back on the mound as soon as Sunday. It’s unclear at this moment when Crochet, Early and Oviedo will be able to get back on the hill. But the club did get some good news about Early on Friday.

The 24-year-old lefty hasn’t pitched in a game in the majors since June 30. On Friday, he took to the mound and tossed a one-inning side session, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

The Red Sox Lefty Is Throwing

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Left-hander Connelly Early, who’s been on the IL since July 1 with elbow inflammation, threw out to 120 feet and completed a light one-inning side session,” Smith wrote. “‘Just to get off the mound,”’ [Chad Tracy] said. ‘It was like, ‘Let’s get him off the mound for the first time.’ The plan is for Early to throw a two-inning side session the next time he gets off a mound.”

Before landing on the Injured List, Early had a 3.44 ERA and a 93-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

The rookie has been everything the Red Sox could’ve asked for, and more, after earning a spot in the rotation out of Spring Training. Early wasn’t expected to land the job out of camp. In fact, Oviedo was the guy who was seemingly in line for a rotation spot all throughout camp. But Early pitched well enough to earn the spot and did everything the club asked for before landing on the Injured List.

While it’s unknown at this time when he will be able to officially come off the Injured List, he’s making clear progress and it shouldn’t too long before we see him again, barring a setback.

As good as the Red Sox have been over the last few weeks, they're going to be even better when Early can take the mound again. Right now, Boston is 53-49 on the season. They're firmly in the mix for a playoff spot and are just 6 1/2 games out of first place in the American League East. As this club gets healthier, they're going to have even more of a chance of catching the Tampa Bay Rays in the standings.