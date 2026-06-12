Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Clears Air on Conflicting Lat Injury Reports

Much has been said about Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet this week and the two-time All-Star cleared up the noise on Friday.

Crochet hasn't made a start for Boston since April 25. He was working his way back, but was shut down from throwing again with what was initially called a "very low-grade lat strain." No setback is ever good, but when it was called a "very low-grade lat strain," there wasn't a ton of concern out there. That changed earlier in the week, though. Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reported that the strain was "a lot worse" than the team initially believed. Naturally, this led to some fear in the fanbase and a lot of noise around the big lefty in general.

Don't Expect To See Garrett Crochet In The Near Future

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Friday, Crochet attempted to clear everything up with the lat strain and noted that his comments about it being "worse" was more that the recovery has taken longer than expected in general, rather than the injury itself right now. He also noted that it would be a shock if he's back before the MLB All-Star Game, which is scheduled for July 14, as shared on X by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"Garrett Crochet clarified comments he made to an outlet on Wednesday. He wasn't saying that lat was 'way worse,' he was saying the original injury 'the shoulder' was much worse than he expected and the lat just added more of a delay. He believes he is close to throwing," Browne wrote. "Crochet also conceded there is no chance he makes it back before the All Star break."

The only silver lining right now for Boston is that the rotation is still nails, even without Crochet on the mound. It is the team's biggest strength and the club can get through another month without him. Jake Bennett recently was promoted as Brayan Bello was demoted to Triple-A. He'll do a good job in the No. 5 spot. The rest of the rotation with Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray, and Ranger Suárez has been awesome this season and has given the team a chance most nights, although the Red Sox's offense hasn't done its job.

It's unfortunate that Crochet still has a chunk of time left to go. But this is better than hoping he could be back in the coming days and being disappointed. If you're a Red Sox fan looking for Crochet updates, don't expect to see him again until July at least.